Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Liverpool this summer in a role he may not like, but the incoming goalkeeper has been told why it will benefit him.

Mamardashvili is set to move from Valencia to Liverpool in a £29 million deal agreed last summer, having spent the current campaign back at Mestalla.

While he has started 32 games so far this season, only missing four LaLiga fixtures due to injury in December, his early role at Anfield is likely to be much different.

There is no indication of Alisson either leaving or being demoted to the No. 2 role, with Mamardashvili instead expected to spend at least one season as the Brazilian’s backup.

Speaking to The Athletic, former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian related his own experience at the club with that of the young Georgian, explaining that he has “a lot to learn.”

“As a player, your role at a football club changes, and you have to learn to adapt. But I always made sure I was ready if the manager needed me,” Adrian said.

“I would give Giorgi Mamardashvili the same advice.

“What he has to remember is Liverpool have Brazil and the Republic of Ireland’s No. 1 goalkeepers. It will be quite difficult for him to play as a No. 1, but he’s young and has a lot to learn.

“We don’t know if he’ll be part of Liverpool’s squad next season, or return to Valencia or another club on loan.

“But having Alisson in front of you is a good chance to keep learning.”

Adrian was always intended to play the role of experienced deputy at Liverpool, having signed a year after Alisson in 2019 and eventually seeing his spot taken by Caoimhin Kelleher.

But as he continued his interview he detailed how his initial move to England from Spain came under very similar circumstances to Mamardashvili – and provided a valuable opportunity to develop.

“Something similar happened to me at West Ham. Jussi Jaaskelainen was there after I signed, and in the first few months, I didn’t play,” he explained.

“I was thinking, ‘why did I come here when I’m not even playing? I was No. 1 at my old club Real Betis, why have I come here?’.

“But then I realised that period of watching Jaaskelainen helped me as well.

“I gained that extra hunger from not playing, and I noted how I could improve on what Jaaskelainen was doing.

“Footballers can be selfish, we want to play all the time, but that isn’t always possible.

“So Mamardashvili just needs to remain patient and be prepared because at some point his time will come.”

Mamardashvili agreed a six-year contract with Liverpool which will run to 2031, while Alisson‘s own terms expire in 2026 though the club hold an option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Adrian has been a staple of a resurgent Real Betis since he took over as No. 1 goalkeeper in January, with his side going from 10th in the table to sixth and now guaranteed at least Europa League football next season.