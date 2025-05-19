Harvey Elliott has offered an honest answer on his future after a rare start for Liverpool in the defeat at Brighton, acknowledging “it’s about what’s best for my career.”

Elliott made his second start in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Reds on Monday night, scoring and assisting in the advanced midfield role.

His lack of minutes has led to plenty of speculation over his future but Liverpool’s stance, as per the press, is that they are not actively looking to sell but understand he could consider his options.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Elliott underlined that he has “tried as hard as I could” but it has “been hard” having played only 821 minutes across the season.

“It’s been hard with how much I’ve played. I’ve tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens,” the 22-year-old said.

“It’s about what’s best for my career. It’s about reflecting and seeing what I can do. I’m here at the moment and I’m focusing on the final game.”

It’s an honest admission from Elliott, who has continually made his preference to remain at Anfield known amid the growing speculation over his future.

Last month, he told the Liverpool Echo: “I hope that I can push on. This is my team, I am committed to them.

“It’s just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“Players go through ups and downs but at the end of the day you have to come out fighting and I think it is within myself to make it happen.

“So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career.”

With one game remaining this season, there is a big discussion to be had with Slot and Co. regarding what his role at Liverpool could entail moving forward and how that influences his future.