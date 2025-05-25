Harvey Elliott was left in tears on the pitch during Liverpool’s title celebrations, with the midfielder again hinting he could leave the club this summer.

With Liverpool pursuing a club-record deal for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, there can be doubts over the futures of a number of players.

Chief among those is Elliott, who despite making 28 appearances in all competitions this season only started in six of those and just once in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old, though an ardent Liverpool supporter, has admitted on a number of occasions that this could be a summer of change for himself, and that was no different as he spoke to LFCTV during Sunday’s champions ceremony.

“I think this one, I’ve played more of a part in winning the league,” he said, having also been part of the celebrations in lockdown five years ago.

“The season that we won it last time I was still a young kid, I think I only made four appearances or something like that.

“So now it definitely feels like I’ve been in and around it a lot.

“Since coming back from my injury I’ve been in every squad, so just being part of it, just doing the travelling, the away games, all the stuff outside of playing, it feels a lot greater this time.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every experience of it, because you never know what’s going to happen.

“You can’t take these moments for granted, you just need to enjoy it as much as you can, celebrate as much as you can as well.”

Elliott’s assertion that “you never know what’s going to happen” seemed telling, with Bayer Leverkusen among the clubs linked with a transfer as they themselves prepare to lose Wirtz.

While it has been maintained that Liverpool will not actively seek to sell their No. 19 a lack of game time could prompt him to look elsewhere.

It will clearly be a difficult decision for Elliott, who embraced dad Scott while in tears after the trophy lift, perhaps knowing that this may be his last with the club.

“Memories for life!” was his message on Instagram. “Thank you Reds.”

Arne Slot has not been particularly forthcoming when it comes to minutes for Elliott, but there is a sense that the head coach values what the young midfielder offers technically.

The summer may bring a reset in terms of his chances under Slot, but more likely it will bring more doubt over whether his future remains at Anfield.