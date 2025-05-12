Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s teammates were clearly frustrated with the level of boos directed at the outgoing right-back, with at least three gesturing to the Kop.

Alexander-Arnold’s treatment during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal has divided opinion, but those booing the Real Madrid-bound playmaker had every right to do so.

However, it is clear the change in atmosphere impacted the rest of his teammates on the pitch, seeing a blistering first-half display collapse as they relinquished a two-goal lead.

It was a sideshow Arne Slot should have avoided, with a title to celebrate and a squad of players to appreciate when the trophy lift comes at Anfield on May 25.

There will be mixed feelings among Alexander-Arnold’s teammates, but a series of gestures as the Kop booed the No. 66 after full-time on Sunday showed their stance.

Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai both waved their arms in frustration at supporters before returning to applaud their backing throughout.

Cody Gakpo was another to express his bemusement at the situation, while Curtis Jones was visibly disappointed as he came off the pitch during the triple substitution that kicked off the boos.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Andy Robertson admitted the atmosphere was “not nice” and, while he backed his close friend, he insisted: “I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.”

“It’s an emotional decision and it’s not been an easy one, but he’s made the decision and it’s not nice to see your friend get booed and it wasn’t nice,” the left-back said.

“But like I said, we can’t tell people how to act, but I can tell you how I feel about it. I’m extremely proud of him for what he’s done for this club.

“I love him as a friend, I love him as a player and he’ll be missed. He’ll be missed for me as one of my best friends in the game, so that’s how I feel about it and I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it.”

Robertson’s comments hit the nail on the head in that Alexander-Arnold’s teammates are within their rights to back their long-time teammate – and likely understand his motives differently.

But his insistence he would not “tell anyone else how to feel” also showed an appreciation for the wider sentiment towards a boyhood supporter running down his contract to join a European rival on a free transfer.

Salah, Szoboszlai and Gakpo may not have fully grasped that in the heat of the moment, though their gestures were likely to convey a feeling of ‘that’s enough’ more than anything.