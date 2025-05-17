Brighton still have an outside chance of securing European football ahead of the visit of Liverpool, helped by the influence of rumoured Reds target Carlos Baleba.

Arne Slot‘s side travel to the Amex Stadium on Monday evening, with the champions’ latest guard of honour coming their way.

Liverpool will be taking on a Seagulls team with significantly more to play for, as Fabian Hurzeler looks to deliver a European finish in his first year in charge.

Ahead of the game, we spoke to Brighton fan and football finance expert Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) to discuss the Seagulls’ season, the Reds’ title win and more.

How pleased are you with Brighton’s season?

It’s been okay, and broadly in line with expectations.

You can’t expect to lose your best players season after season and continue to rise up the Premier League table.

Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour have departed in the last couple of seasons, plus James Milner has been injured since August.

For that reason, to be in the top half of the table and to have an outside chance of Europe with a week to go is more than most would have anticipated, despite record player investment last summer.

Are you happy with the job Fabian Hurzeler is doing?

Personally, yes.

He is passionate, plays progressive and attacking football, rides a bicycle around the city – the most Brighton thing you can do – and seems a very nice guy.

The majority of Albion fans are very sniffy about him, probably because they’ve won the treble on Football Manager with Brighton and therefore think they can do a better job.

Which players have shone for Brighton? Who has struggled?

Jan Paul van Hecke has shone. He is a typical Brighton signing, costing £1.5 million from the Dutch second division to become an international alongside Virgil van Dijk.

He is a committed old-school defender, perhaps lacking a bit of pace, but he puts his body on the line.

Georginio Rutter has also stood out. A record signing at £40 million, he is deceptively strong, mad as a can of bees and has the ability to do the unexpected.

Carlos Baleba is likely to be the next big departure and he has been better in many regards than Caicedo, who he replaced.

He is still very young, but strong, fast and no stranger to a last-minute winner.

As for disappointments, Ferdi Kadioglu looked the business in the Euros last summer, but arrived this season injured, played a couple of matches and then got injured again.

Evan Ferguson has disappointed, too. Many hoped he would lead the line this season, but in the first half of the campaign, he looked to have lost confidence, pace and presence.

Even Brighton’s strategy of sending players out on loan has failed with Ferguson, who hasn’t scored since joining West Ham in January.

How do you assess Liverpool’s season? Worthy champions?

Absolutely. Liverpool have the best defender (Van Dijk), best midfielder (Mac Allister) and best striker (Mohamed Salah).

Arne Slot has de-risked the team, too, and all of this with minimal signings.

That is one in the eye for the baying goons who think the solution in football is via spending a fortune, instead of improving what you already have.

Man United have spent over £1.4 billion and are fighting for the coveted 16th position.

If you could take one Liverpool player at Brighton, who would it be?

I want Macca back, please!

Everyone sings his praises, both as a player and a young man. He is a top, top guy.

Looking ahead to Monday, where are the key battles?

Brighton are very vulnerable to counter-attacks out wide, as the full-backs like to venture forward and aren’t the quickest.

Up front, we have good wingers in Kaoru Mitoma, if fit, and Yankuba Minteh, so getting the ball to them is essential.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

Having seen the celebrations from Liverpool players. I’m hoping they will be hungover.

I’m going for a 2-2 draw.