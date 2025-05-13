How to get Liverpool’s CHAMPIONS souvenir programme

Liverpool supporters can now celebrate the club’s historic 20th league title with a special Champions matchday programme ahead of the trophy lift at Anfield.

The Reds are now tied with Man United for the most top-flight titles of any club in England – and clear of their long-time rivals as the most successful side in English football.

It comes after a second Premier League triumph in five years, with Arne Slot leading Liverpool to the pinnacle in his first campaign in charge.

While Liverpool play out the remaining games of the season knowing they are already champions a party atmosphere has taken over the stands.

Purchase Liverpool’s special CHAMPIONS souvenir matchday programme here

That will be no different for the final home game of 2024/25 when the Reds host Crystal Palace on May 25 – and ahead of that game, which will be followed by the trophy lift, fans can purchase a special champions edition of the matchday programme.

An expanded 116-page programme will feature the final columns of the season from Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk, along with interviews with more of Liverpool’s title-winning squad.

There are features and quizzes on how the title was won, along with a reflection on the previous champions season of 2019/20 and matchday programme covers from each of the previous 19 coronations.

With the game landing on the 20th anniversary of Liverpool’s miracle of Istanbul there is also a special look back on the Champions League comeback against AC Milan including a reflection from commentator Clive Tyldesley.

Liverpool’s champions matchday programme can be pre-ordered now to be delivered from May 28 and is price at £7.

