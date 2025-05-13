Ibrahima Konate is yet to make progress in talks over a new contract with Liverpool, but there is “no indication” he is looking to leave as Real Madrid circle.

Konate is Liverpool’s next priority when it comes to agreeing a new deal, with the Frenchman out of contract in 2026 along with Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Robertson.

While Kelleher is expected to be sold this summer and there is a debate to be held over Robertson’s longevity, the club will be desperate to tie down one of their No. 5.

As it stands, though, there has been no breakthrough in talks with Konate’s representatives – and this comes with Real Madrid interested in a transfer.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Konate is “next in Madrid’s sights” after their successful pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is likely to join for a nominal fee before the Club World Cup.

The journalist explains that “talks have stalled in recent months,” though the centre-back has given “no indication at this stage that he would want to leave.”

Popular belief is that Real would again wait out Konate’s final year before making advances over a free transfer, which has become a common tactic for the Spanish champions.

That makes the situation more urgent for Liverpool, not least given the proof that even a player with boyhood ties to the club can be convinced to sacrifice his reputation among fans to move to the Bernabeu.

• READ: Why Liverpool fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold

Konate is thought to be seeking a significant increase on his current wage of £80,000 a week, with the Times reporting last month that his agent is pushing for £200,000 a week.

If agreed, this would place him within the second tier of Liverpool’s highest earners, behind Mohamed Salah (£480,000 per week) and Virgil van Dijk (£400,000 per week) but on par with Alisson (£200,000 per week).

Liverpool are clearly exploring all possibilities, particularly with interest in Bournemouth‘s young Spain defender Dean Huijsen.

Liverpool interested in Huijsen

Huijsen is available for a release clause of £50 million and the Reds are among the clubs thought to be making pitches to the 20-year-old and his family ahead of a potential switch to Anfield.

While much could also depend on the futures of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah – the latter wanted by Newcastle – any move for Huijsen would surely impact on Konate’s standing in the squad.

That would suggest he could be considered a contingency option if Konate does not commit to a new deal and is perhaps even sold this summer.

But the hope will be that this does not come to pass, given he is among the world’s best at just 25.