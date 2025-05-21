Ibrahima Konate‘s contract is the next big talking point for Liverpool and reports from France maintain the club are ‘confident’ but that the ‘ball is in their court’.

Konate is one of three current Liverpool players who are out of contract in 2026, along with Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher, and thus talks have been held.

There has yet to be a breakthrough, however, and that has resulted in links to Real Madrid who, as we know, favour signing free agents.

Real Madrid have since signed Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen, which could be good news for Liverpool as a pathway at the Bernabeu is not as straightforward as it was previously.

French outlet L’Equipe have now underlined a new deal for Konate is the club’s “priority,” with an offer last year already rebuffed by the centre-back’s representatives.

The report further states that sporting director Richard Hughes will “resume” talks with Konate’s agent in the next fortnight, with hopes of finalising a deal before the end of the summer.

Wages are described as “the main focus during discussions,” and while the club rewarded Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk they are unlikely to be as flexible for their No. 5.

It will be a case of finding middle ground, with L’Equipe adding that Konate’s representatives are ‘calm’ but that the ‘ball is in the club’s court’ to strike the right agreement.

Konate is thought to be seeking a significant increase on his current wage of £80,000 a week, with the Times reporting last month that his agent is pushing for £200,000 a week.

Why talks are dragging on

It is a sizeable jump and that will explain the lack of progress each time new reports emerge; Van Dijk and Salah’s contracts are evidence of the time it can take to strike a deal.

Earlier this month, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele explained that the Frenchman has given “no indication at this stage that he would want to leave,” but Liverpool have a decision to make.

If they cannot reach an agreement with Konate they will have to assess whether a summer sale is better than potentially losing him on a free transfer next summer, adding to the losses they have already experienced with Trent Alexander-Arnold.