Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate insists he is happy at the club but he is still waiting for progress on a new contract.

The centre-back is entering the final year of his current deal and talks have been ongoing during the season but the club prioritised securing the futures of captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who both signed two-year extensions.

Getting Konate, who has nailed down his place as Van Dijk’s first-choice partner in central defence, to sign a new contract will be high on sporting director Richard Hughes‘ list – once he has concluded the majority of the club’s summer transfer business.

“I know I have a lot of objectives with this club: to become a leader, to win everything. I am very happy here to be fair,” said the France international.

“This is another conversation with the club and my agent, we will see what will happen in the next few weeks or I don’t know when but we will see, let me say that.

“Progressing? Not really – but my agent met the club last week but I don’t know what will happen.

“I cannot say what my agent said to me but yeah, we will see what will happen.”

There have been contrasting reports throughout the season about Konate’s contract status.

In November it was suggested a deal had been done, while conversely there were claims Konate had rejected the initial terms.

“I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn’t even ask for something from the club,” he added.

“They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it. The rest, that I want to wait until the end [of his contract], all of it is completely fake.

“In November [it was claimed] I am very close to signing the deal. I was like, ‘ah, they have more information than me’ because it was not true at that moment and that is why I was a little bit mad.

“I knew at one moment people would think I didn’t want to sign the contract but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen.

“First thing, I am very happy because we have won the Premier League trophy and and we have to enjoy it, have a rest and hopefully next season will be better than this.”