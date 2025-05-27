Police provided a positive update on the Liverpool fans injured in Monday’s horrific scenes on Water Street, while current and former players paid tribute.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Merseyside Police confirmed that the 53-year-old detained on the scene of Monday’s post-parade incident has now been arrested.

The male, from West Derby, is under suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, after ploughing through crowds of supporters in a Ford Galaxy.

It is believed that the driver gained access through a roadblock by ‘tailgating’ an ambulance attending a member of the public having a suspected heart attack.

Fortunately, after 65 individuals were treated for injuries, the 11 who remain in ongoing care in hospital are in a stable condition and “appear to be recovering well.”

Throughout Tuesday a number of Liverpool players both past and present, along with officials including Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish, sent messages to those affected.

“We are all with you,” wrote Virgil van Dijk, while Trent Alexander-Arnold added: “The city will continue to pull together as it always does.”

More from This Is Anfield

This is an important and excellent read from Steven Scragg for This Is Anfield, on Liverpool’s strength of community after Monday’s awful events:

“As a collective, as a community, as a wider region, and across a largely divided nation, we’ve seen enough instances of tragedy, and we know the where and when of those days all too well, for Monday not to strike a chill to the very soul. “What bubbles to the surface in such circumstances is a wide range of actions and reactions, both positive and negative, but the very the best of people is what eventually wins through. “Yet again, there were people on the streets of Liverpool that showed unconditional compassion, kindness and selflessness in doing whatever they could to help. “Community does that.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City have reportedly entered the race to sign rumoured Liverpool target Rayan Cherki from Lyon this summer (Telegraph)

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has said it’s vital that “really important” Bruno Fernandes stays at the club, amid doubts over his future (Sky Sports)

Speaking of United, Jadon Sancho is said to be keen on remaining at Chelsea next season, having joined on loan from Old Trafford last year (Sky Sports)

Newcastle have announced that sporting director Paul Mitchell will leave the club at the end of June. He and Eddie Howe have reportedly struggled to get along

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1981, Liverpool won their third European Cup, beating Real Madrid 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

The only goal came from an unlikely source, with left-back Alan Kennedy firing home in the 81st minute from a tight angle.

It proved to be Ray Clemence and Jimmy Case’s final games for Liverpool, bringing an end to two legendary Reds careers.

Liverpool’s XI vs. Real Madrid: Clemence; Neal, Thompson, Hansen, A. Kennedy; Lee, McDermott, Souness, R. Kennedy; Dalglish, Johnson.