Jarell Quansah is attracting a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with claims Liverpool have “not ruled out” selling the young centre-back.

Quansah made his 40th start for Liverpool in Monday’s 3-2 loss to Brighton, but with only 13 of those coming this season it is clear has stock has fallen.

That came with a change in the dugout, and though Arne Slot has maintained his faith in the 22-year-old there are signs he is not yet fully trusted.

Liverpool were among the clubs in the running for Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen prior to his £50 million move from Bournemouth to Real Madrid, which could suggest Quansah would drop down the pecking order.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Reds have “not ruled out” selling their No. 78 amid interest from both England and Germany.

Writing on X, the reporter claimed that “several Bundesliga clubs” have joined sides from the Premier League in considering a move for Quansah this summer.

Those are as yet unnamed but Newcastle are already known to hold ongoing interest in the England international, with a deal worth upwards of £30 million mooted in March.

With Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract and talks underway over an extension for Ibrahima Konate, it is easy to see why Liverpool would consider a sale for a significant fee.

And the Bundesliga may appeal to Quansah following the success of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jamie Gittens after swapping England for Germany.

If Liverpool were to allow their academy graduate to depart it would not only require a sizeable fee but also a replacement brought in.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato has been touted as an alternative to priority left-back Milos Kerkez, but the 19-year-old is also comfortable at centre-back having played there in 41 of his 111 games for the Dutch club so far.

Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, Benfica’s Tomas Araujo and Bologna duo Sam Beukema and Jhon Lucumi are among the others linked.

Liverpool valued Quansah at closer to £50 million during talks over a potential deal with Newcastle last summer which would have seen Anthony Gordon head in the opposite direction.

The youngster signed a new long-term contract in October and is currently tied to Anfield until at least 2029.