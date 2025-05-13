While Liverpool players relaxed in Dubai, negotiations with Jeremie Frimpong accelerated and a transfer is now looking increasingly likely.

There have been contrasting reports on Thursday over the potential transfer of Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.

German sources, such as kicker, claim he is “on the verge of a move to Liverpool” and talks are “close to a successful conclusion.”

Meanwhile, many Merseyside sources are yet to comment, with their stance relatively unchanged from Liverpool being keen on the 24-year-old.

The likelihood is that this deal will happen at some point – by all accounts, the player wants it to happen – but it probably isn’t as close to being done as reports from Germany suggest.

In fact, Liverpool are yet to make contact with Leverkusen according to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger on X.

The Dutch international has a release clause in the region of £30 million, which would make a deal easier to come by, but the length of time over which that sum is paid will be a point of negotiation.

The Liverpool squad are on a trip to Dubai for a few days, while Arne Slot is enjoying a break in Ibiza – looks they are having a good time!

Ibrahima Konate is “next in Real Madrid‘s sights” after signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, reports the Mail, but the defender has given “no indication at this stage that he would want to leave”

Virgil van Dijk has said “it has to be a big summer” and that he “fully trusts the decision-makers” at Liverpool in the transfer window – Virgil is expectant!

Steven Scragg is an Anfield regular who has seen the peaks and troughs of post-Bill Shankly Liverpool. He thinks the boos for Alexander-Arnold signalled a change in the fanbase.

“Traditionally, we used to be billed as the most knowledgeable and fairest supporters in the land, but that largely uniform demographic has long since altered. “Our DNA hasn’t necessarily changed, and the celebrations that embraced the league title being clinched showed how inimitable we are at our finest, but a line in the very scriptures Shankly chiselled out in stone has been swept across, and there is no erasing that now.”

Nottingham Forest have confirmed ex-Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi has undergone surgery following an abdominal injury sustained when colliding against the post at the weekend – Forest say he is “recovering well”

Goodison Park will be the new home of Everton Women from next season – even as a Red, it’s good to see the ground saved from demolition!

James Milner is in talks with Brighton over extending his contract which runs out this summer, according to The Athletic – he is 39 years old now

Should Man United win the Europa League, they will have a barbecue at their training ground instead of an open-top bus parade – don’t count on getting seconds with Jim Ratcliffe around!

Nineteen years ago, on May 13, 2006, Steven Gerrard produced the best FA Cup final performance since Stanley Matthews in 1953.

The Reds’ talismanic captain was influential all over the Millennium Stadium pitch against West Ham, first setting up Djibril Cisse with a sublime pass before scoring two himself.

His second in particular has gone down as one of the greatest cup final goals ever, as Gerrard arrowed an incredible strike home from 35 yards in injury time to keep Liverpool in the game.

Pepe Reina was the hero in the penalty shootout, but it was Gerrard who cemented himself as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever that day.