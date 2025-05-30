➔ SUPPORT US
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Jeremie Frimpong new signing of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on May 30, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong becomes the FASTEST player in the Liverpool squad

Jeremie Frimpong arrives at Liverpool as their fastest player, taking the title off Luis Diaz after recording the quickest top speed throughout the 2024/25 season.

The Reds moved quickly to trigger Frimpong’s £29.5 million release clause at Bayer Leverkusen, officially announced as the first arrival of what is expected to be a busy summer.

Frimpong adds depth and versatility to the options on the right flank, not to mention an injection of much-needed pace into the side.

As per Opta, the 24-year-old clocked the seventh-highest top speed in the German top flight in 2024/25 at 36.34 km/h – only six Premier League players recorded a higher speed.

He is, therefore, comfortably Liverpool’s fastest player as Diaz held the Reds’ record this season by recording a top speed of 34.92 km/h – the 56th-fastest in the Premier League.

Indeed, his speed is seemingly a key characteristic that Slot is attracted to, with the player himself saying: “I spoke to the manager a few times. He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed.”

Frimpong also recorded a faster speed in the Champions League, as per UEFA, by recording 35.4 km/h in the competition to place him 21st in the rankings.

The Dutchman also has the work rate to match his speed, with Frimpong making the second-most sprints in the German top flight this season with 1,021, behind only Leipzig’s Ridle Baku (1,031).

He is a progressive carrier of the ball and is to offer a different dynamic on the Reds’ right, which is why Liverpool have turned to Florian Wirtz for a new injection of creativity.

By signing Frimpong Liverpool instantly have a new fastest player in their squad, though you can be certain the dressing room will be arguing otherwise before arranging a race.

Frimpong has agreed five-year deal which This Is Anfield understands will see him earn in the region of £100,000 per week.

While Frimpong’s squad number is yet to be announced, it is likely that he will wear the No. 30 shirt at Liverpool, a number he has sported since the 2019/20 campaign, when he switched from No. 71 at Celtic.

