Jeremie Frimpong arrives at Liverpool as their fastest player, taking the title off Luis Diaz after recording the quickest top speed throughout the 2024/25 season.

The Reds moved quickly to trigger Frimpong’s £29.5 million release clause at Bayer Leverkusen, officially announced as the first arrival of what is expected to be a busy summer.

Frimpong adds depth and versatility to the options on the right flank, not to mention an injection of much-needed pace into the side.

• READ: Frimpong explains Slot role in Liverpool transfer: “I’m excited”

As per Opta, the 24-year-old clocked the seventh-highest top speed in the German top flight in 2024/25 at 36.34 km/h – only six Premier League players recorded a higher speed.

He is, therefore, comfortably Liverpool’s fastest player as Diaz held the Reds’ record this season by recording a top speed of 34.92 km/h – the 56th-fastest in the Premier League.

Indeed, his speed is seemingly a key characteristic that Slot is attracted to, with the player himself saying: “I spoke to the manager a few times. He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed.”

Frimpong also recorded a faster speed in the Champions League, as per UEFA, by recording 35.4 km/h in the competition to place him 21st in the rankings.

The Dutchman also has the work rate to match his speed, with Frimpong making the second-most sprints in the German top flight this season with 1,021, behind only Leipzig’s Ridle Baku (1,031).

He is a progressive carrier of the ball and is to offer a different dynamic on the Reds’ right, which is why Liverpool have turned to Florian Wirtz for a new injection of creativity.

By signing Frimpong Liverpool instantly have a new fastest player in their squad, though you can be certain the dressing room will be arguing otherwise before arranging a race.

Frimpong has agreed five-year deal which This Is Anfield understands will see him earn in the region of £100,000 per week.

While Frimpong’s squad number is yet to be announced, it is likely that he will wear the No. 30 shirt at Liverpool, a number he has sported since the 2019/20 campaign, when he switched from No. 71 at Celtic.