Jeremie Frimpong is Liverpool’s first signing of the summer and his talks with Arne Slot instilled confidence in what he can offer the team from next season on.

The 24-year-old was announced as the club’s first signing of the summer on Friday after his £29.5 million release clause at Bayer Leverkusen was triggered, signing a five-year deal at Anfield.

Frimpong joins Liverpool’s Dutch contingent which includes Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and, of course, Slot.

And while the transfer may have been announced before the transfer window opens, Liverpool’s work has been extensive and that includes discussions between Slot and Frimpong.

On those talks, Frimpong told the club’s website: “I spoke to the manager a few times. He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed.

“Especially when a manager is talking positively about you, it gives you very good confidence that he believes in you. I’ve had good conversations with him.

“I’m really excited [to work with Arne Slot]. Even when I was at [the] national team, some of the Feyenoord boys would tell me about him and be like, ‘He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.’ Things like this.

“So, I’ve always heard good things about the coach. Now, obviously, he’s going to be my coach, so I’m excited for that.”

Frimpong will be the first of a handful of new signings this summer as Slot starts to mould the squad in his own image, with Florian Wirtz expected to be the next signature secured.

As for what supporters can expect, Frimpong declared: “Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”