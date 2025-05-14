Jeremie Frimpong’s links to Liverpool have brought the Bayer Leverkusen wing-back’s abilities into the spotlight, but do his talents suit Arne Slot‘s Liverpool?

Andy Robertson‘s age and Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s imminent departure have left Liverpool needing a refresh in the full-back areas.

Conor Bradley is the natural successor at right-back, but the 21-year-old has missed 17 games through injury this season, meaning the Reds need an alternative.

Frimpong is the front-runner, with sources in Germany claiming he is close to a transfer – though journalists on Merseyside insist the deal is not as close as suggested.

While Liverpool are reportedly yet to make contact with Leverkusen, the deal does seem likely to happen.

Despite this, commentator and Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard was skeptical of Frimpong’s suitability for Slot, but did praise the Dutchman’s skillset.

“He doesn’t feel like [the best fit for Liverpool],” Hatchard told This Is Anfield.

“You’ve got to remember that over the last two seasons, he’s played a lot as an out-and-out winger as well.

“So he has played right wing-back, but he’s also played a fair few games as a sort of pressing forward if you like because he’s got that pace. He can obviously go and press without the ball but he adds that speed with the ball.”

Frimpong was a product of Man City‘s academy before he joined Celtic as an 18-year-old. In Scotland, he would play 51 times as either a right-back or right midfielder, scoring three goals and setting up eight.

Despite a lack of end product, his electricity down the wing earned him a move to Leverkusen where he became a fixture for Xabi Alonso in last season’s almost-invincible team.

Hatchard added: “I think his end product has improved [since playing for Celtic]. I think he’s taken a little dip this season compared to last season when he was absolutely phenomenal.

“I like him a lot. I like his energy, I like his outlook, I like his approach, I think he’s the kind of guy you want in your dressing room so that’s great.

“The pace is unreal, the way he carries the ball. He is scoring goals, he is making goals. It’s just whether that’s a fit for what Arne Slot wants, because Liverpool don’t play wing-backs.

“Obviously, with Trent, it’s a very different scenario because you don’t just use Trent as a traditional right-back.

“But I think if he’s looking for someone who does the defensive part really well as well, I would still have question marks about that.

“Frimpong’s worked hard on that. I think defensively he has improved. I still think there’s a bit to go and it needs somebody who’s going to step out into those areas and cover him quite a lot.”

While the 24-year-old does have defensive frailties, he brings a star quality of pace and trickery that Liverpool have lacked at certain points of the season.

He may have to adapt if he wants to play for Liverpool regularly, but with a release clause of about £30 million, Hatchard believes he could be worth it.

“Like any player, it depends how you’re going to use him,” the Bundesliga commentator added.

“If Arne Slot sees something in him where he thinks he could bring those incredible skills he has to the team, then I can understand that.

“But at the moment, if it’s a more traditional right-back they’re after, Frimpong’s not it.”