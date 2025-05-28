Jeremie Frimpong has arrived on Merseyside to complete his move to Liverpool, with a medical already complete after his £29.5 million release clause was met.

Before he links up with the Netherlands squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Malta, Frimpong was pictured landing in the UK on Tuesday evening.

Sky Sports report that this was in order to “finalise” his transfer to Liverpool, though it is unclear exactly what that involves.

BREAKING: Jeremie Frimpong has arrived in the UK to finalise his move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen ? pic.twitter.com/3DdSLTWadk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 27, 2025

Frimpong has already passed his medical and agreed personal terms, while there is no negotiation required with Bayer Leverkusen due to the release clause in his contract.

Though he has long since undergone the formalities of his switch to Liverpool, the club are yet to announce their first signing of the summer.

The expectation is that this will take place when the transfer window officially opens on June 1, and the Dutchman could be joined by two other new arrivals.

Kerkez and Wirtz deals next?

While deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are thought to be less advanced, there is a sense that Liverpool are well underway with a trio of signings before players depart for international duty.

Frimpong’s stay on Merseyside will have been brief, as he is slated to join a Netherlands training camp alongside six others in Zeist on Wednesday.

Man City‘s Nathan Ake, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and Wout Weghorst, PSV Eindhoven’s Noa Lang, Aston Villa‘s Donyell Malen, and Sparta Rotterdam’s Nick Olij are also being put through their paces over three days before the remainder of the squad arrive.

That means Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo were understandably granted more time before reporting for duty having celebrated their Premier League title win on Monday.

Frimpong is expected to sign a three-year deal worth around £100,000 per week and should take the No. 30 shirt when he is formally registered.

He has worn No. 30 at both of his previous clubs, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, and it has been vacant at Liverpool since Suso departed in 2015.