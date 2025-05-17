Jeremie Frimpong didn’t even feature in his final game for Bayer Leverkusen, ahead of his expected move to Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman is on the verge of sealing a £30 million move to the Reds, coming in as a likely replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It will be Arne Slot‘s first signing of the summer, in what has the potential to be one of Liverpool’s most productive windows in years.

On Saturday, Frimpong was left on the substitutes’ bench for his final game in a Leverkusen shirt, as the Bundesliga campaign reached its conclusion.

The 24-year-old watched on from the sidelines as Leverkusen made the trip to Jurgen Klopp‘s former club Mainz, with second place sealed before kick-off.

Frimpong wasn’t even introduced as a substitute, despite the visitors looking for a late winner, as the two sides shared a 2-2 draw.

It was also Xabi Alonso’s last game in charge of Leverkusen, with the former Liverpool midfielder replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

It now feels like a matter of time until we get a Frimpong announcement at Liverpool, even though Slot stayed quiet about him in his pre-Brighton press conference.

“I think again it’s going to be a boring answer,” Slot said.

“For the whole season it was about contract extensions for three players and now we’re arriving at a time when everyone wants to know which players we’re going to bring in.

“The answer is going to be the same: we don’t talk about the players we want to bring in, in public, until the moment they’ve signed for us.

“Then, you can ask me everything about them.”

Frimpong has finished his Leverkusen career with a tally of 30 goals and 44 assists in 190 appearances – those numbers bode well in terms of him filling the void left by Alexander-Arnold.

Much like Liverpool’s vice-captain, Frimpong isn’t necessarily renowned for his defensive work, but in an attacking sense, he has the pace and end product to be a potent addition.

Reds supporters will be relieved that he wasn’t even risked against Mainz, ahead of a move hopefully being confirmed in the coming days.