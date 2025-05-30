Liverpool FC confirm signing of Jeremie Frimpong in £29.5m deal

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, after triggering a release clause worth £29.5 million.

Frimpong underwent his medical in the UK earlier in the month, after quickly agreeing personal terms on a five-year contract at Liverpool.

With all the documentation complete and payment made to Leverkusen – a release clause worth €35 million (£29.5m) paid in three instalments over three years – the Dutchman has now completed his transfer.

Liverpool confirmed the news in an announcement via their official channels, with Frimpong becoming the first signing in what is expected to be a busy summer.

The Reds’ pursuit of the 24-year-old is reported to have begun around the time of the 4-0 win over Leverkusen in the Champions League in November, including contact with his agent Dirk Hebel.

On the announcement of the deal, Frimpong said: “I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Having gained confidence in both the player’s quality and character, Liverpool pushed forward with a deal after it became clear Trent Alexander-Arnold would leave.

Frimpong may not arrive as a direct replacement for Alexander-Arnold, with Conor Bradley‘s new contract intended to reflect his status as first-choice right-back, but Arne Slot can consider him competition for both Bradley and Mohamed Salah.

He joins Liverpool with top-level pedigree, having played 190 times over five seasons at Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in 2023/24 and making 15 appearances in the Champions League.

As a regular with the Netherlands national team he is already close with new teammates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Formerly part of Man City‘s academy, Frimpong qualifies as both a homegrown player in the Premier League and association-trained in the Champions League, while he is already fluent in English and comfortable living in the northwest.

He will bring blistering pace and genuine end product in the final third, with 30 goals and 44 assists for Leverkusen at an average of a goal involvement every 183 minutes.

That is an excellent return for a right-back – albeit with Frimpong a more attacking wing-back – with Alexander-Arnold averaging a goal or assist every 244.6 minutes in his time at Liverpool.