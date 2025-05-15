Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is now expected to join Liverpool in a £30 million transfer this summer, with the club “advancing in talks.”

Frimpong proposed move to Liverpool has been pushed heavily from the player’s side this week – and it appears as though the deal is moving ahead.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports on Thursday that the club are “advancing in talks” with the Dutchman, with “increasing confidence” he will complete a transfer.

Ornstein adds: “Frimpong is keen on joining Liverpool so personal terms are not an issue, while the 24-year-old right-back’s release clause in the region of £30 million appeals to the Premier League champions.”

Leverkusen are now said to be “aware of the situation” after reports earlier in the week that no contact had been made with the Bundesliga side yet.

Both Frimpong and his current club “expect [the situation] to be resolved swiftly” following their final game of the season against Mainz on Saturday.

This update follows a similar line from both transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Writing on X, Romano explained that talks with Frimpong were “progressing on salary, length of contract, every detail of the agreement” with a “deal close.”

Plettenberg added on X that Liverpool are “on the verge of reaching a verbal agreement” with the attacking right-sider, who is “ready for the move.”

Frimpong is set to be part of a major exodus from Leverkusen this summer, with it already confirmed that head coach Xabi Alonso will be leaving.

Liverpool also interested in Wirtz

Alonso is set to take over as manager of Real Madrid, while centre-back Jonathan Tah is expected to join Bayern Munich and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is attracting Liverpool, Man City and Bayern.

The presence of a release clause in Frimpong’s contract means there is little need for negotiation between Liverpool and Leverkusen.

That should explain why the majority of reports on the impending transfer have come from the player’s side, with talks predominantly taking place between the club and his agent.