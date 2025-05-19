Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly taken a step closer to being officially confirmed as Liverpool’s latest signing, but Arne Slot would not be drawn on speculation.

Frimpong is expected to be announced as a Liverpool player later this week, with the Dutchman nearing a £29.5 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

It comes after the 24-year-old underwent a medical over the past two days, and reports late on Monday claim he has now passed those tests.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who has proved a reliable source in recent weeks, was among those to report on X that Frimpong had been cleared to complete his switch to Anfield.

All being well, he will conduct media duties with the club including an in-house interview and a photoshoot at the AXA Training Centre before Liverpool formally unveil their first signing of a busy summer.

"Jeremie Frimpong, rumoured to have had a medical, true or not?"

"What do you think!" Arne Slot remains coy about the prospective signing of the Bayer Leverkusen full-back ?? pic.twitter.com/JMRNFuRh3B — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2025

True to form, though, Slot remained coy when asked about any progress on Frimpong’s medical in his post-match interview following the 3-2 loss to Brighton on Monday.

“What do you think?” he replied with a smile.

Put to him that he was “the man who might know,” Slot added: “I think what we all know is the moment we announce it, that that is the moment to talk about it – in general.

“We haven’t announced anything so need to talk about it anymore.”

Frimpong will have watched Liverpool’s final away game of the season with a keen interest, though there may have been mixed feelings as he did so.

Firstly it was a strange performance from Slot’s side, who have not won any of their three games since clinching the title, and also it was a night marked by another strong showing from Conor Bradley.

Bradley is poised to head into next season as first-choice right-back, having signed a new four-year contract, but with Frimpong competing with him for a starting spot.

Liverpool’s new arrival will be aware of the challenge ahead of him, of course, and there will be an excitement around a deal that is near completion.

The announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, with the campaign already over for Bundesliga runners-up Leverkusen.