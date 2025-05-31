Arne Slot has been vocal about the role Liverpool’s fans play in luring elite players to the club, a point Jeremie Frimpong underlined during his unveiling.

Liverpool are set for a busy summer as Slot turns the squad he inherited into one more in his image, and it all kickstarted with the signing of Frimpong, with Florian Wirtz expected to follow.

With the Dutchman taking over from Jurgen Klopp there were concerns over his ability to lure elite talent, but a Premier League title and the subsequent celebrations have put a line through that.

Speaking earlier this month, Slot underlined the significance of the scenes when the title was won against Tottenham in discussions with potential new signings.

Slot said: “Maybe it helps for them to see that the way we do things here is special. Until now, if I spoke to players who we wanted to bring in, I always told them that our fans are really special and it is special to play at this club.

“But after [winning the league vs. Tottenham] I don’t think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are because that was unbelievable.”

It is a point that Frimpong has already proved is true, with the Dutchman telling the club website: “Of course I saw that [the title celebrations].

“When that was happening I was on holiday, so obviously I saw it on social media. Amazing! I want to be part of that, 100 percent.

“This is winners, this is why we play football,” he continued. “To make the fans happy.

“When you win, you celebrate with them. This is what the sport is about. I live for these moments. It’s the best feeling ever as a football player.”

When we say, ‘It means more’ it is because it does. It is not a marketing gimmick and that new signings can buy in straight way is fundamental to any sustained success.

The scenes at Anfield and during the parade speak for themselves, few do it better and players would be foolish for not wanting to help create more moments like the ones seen this season.