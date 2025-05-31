Jeremie Frimpong went viral earlier this year when he greeted Ryan Gravenberch with a Scouse accent on international duty, a moment he didn’t expect to “blow up.”

The 24-year-old strengthens Liverpool’s Dutch contingent after officially signing from Bayer Leverkusen, joining Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and, of course, Arne Slot.

The club moved quickly to secure his signature and during the March international break he triggered quite the reaction among Liverpool supporters after being filmed embracing Gravenberch.

When he greeted the No. 38, he jokingly said “You alright la, you alright?” in a Scouse accent before hugging the midfielder, with many jumping to the conclusion he was the right-back of choice.

It ultimately proved correct with the Dutchman to ply his trade at Anfield from next season on, but Frimpong insists there was no hidden message and he was surprised to see it “blow up.”

Upon signing for Liverpool, he told the club’s website: “I didn’t know it was going to go that viral!

“For me, it was literally just, obviously Ryan plays for Liverpool and obviously Liverpool is Scouse, so I just did that.

“I didn’t think it was going to blow up like this. But yeah, it was funny, I appreciate the support.”

The sound from the duo greeting one another proved so recognisable that the club used it in their teaser video ahead of Frimpong’s signing announcement.

The moment with Gravenberch offered an early feeling that he would fit right in at Liverpool, which was underlined by his message to the fans.

He said: “Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”