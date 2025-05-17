Jeremie Frimpong is now set to undergo a medical with Liverpool in the coming days, with a long-term contract agreed and an announcement being lined up.

Frimpong was an unused substitute in Bayer Leverkusen’s final game of the season on Saturday, no doubt with it agreed that he would not risk injury.

That comes with the 24-year-old now due to travel for a medical ahead of a £30 million move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are poised to trigger a release clause in the wing-back’s contract and, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, have agreed terms on a five-year contract.

This Is Anfield understands Frimpong will earn in the region of £100,000 per week when he completes his switch to Merseyside as the first signing of a busy summer.

It would mean he is among the mid-tier of earners within Arne Slot‘s squad, in line with first contracts for the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

There are unlikely to be any concerns heading into the Dutchman’s medical as he has missed only 14 games – over a combined 65 days – for club and country due to injury in the last six seasons.

All being well, Liverpool will then look to formally announce Frimpong’s move, though it remains to be seen if any official unveiling would be delayed until the season is over.

The Reds visit Brighton in their penultimate Premier League game on Monday before hosting FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign next Sunday – after which they will lift the title in front of over 60,000 fans.

Crowds in the hundreds of thousands are then expected to line the streets of Liverpool on May 26 to participate in the club’s victory parade.

If the transfer goes through as expected, Frimpong will join up with his new teammates for pre-season in July – though he is likely to join Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo on Netherlands duty first.

Ronald Koeman will announce his squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Malta on the day of Liverpool’s parade, with Frimpong having made every squad in the past two years.

With Liverpool set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer, the club have moved quickly to tie up his replacements.

A new contract for Conor Bradley was announced on Saturday, and hours later the news broke of Frimpong’s medical – a swift response to losing a player key to their success in recent years.