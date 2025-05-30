Jeremie Frimpong has been announced as a Liverpool player and supporters have been reacting with excitement at the 24-year-old’s potential to be a versatile option for Arne Slot.

Having agreed terms before the end of the Premier League season, Frimpong has finally been announced as a Liverpool player and will join officially on June 1.

The right-wing back arrives with Liverpool having triggered his release clause of £29.5 million, a fee many believe is a bargain for such a talented player.

While he is known as a right-back by trade, he is best suited to playing as a flying wing-back and could even feature in an advanced right-sided position for Liverpool as a potential backup for Mo Salah.

With Frimpong ready to take the next step in his career, having signed a five-year deal, supporters have been reacting to the Dutchman’s signature.

Wirtz is much more creative than Trent an frimpong is way quicker an attacking than Trent we good over here — Paul skelland (@skellolfcc) May 30, 2025

“Such an exciting player, I literally cannot wait to see him terrorise defenders. Imagine being a left back coming up against Salah and Frimpong! Wow!”

– mattb in the This is Anfield comments

Frimpong is a great signing . Getting business done quickly too — Rob (@jabbakoppie) May 30, 2025

“Cracking signing! Covers all the right side. Welcome Frimpong”

– Maybe Lloyd in the This is Anfield comments

“Looking at his stats and wow, what a player. Potential replacement for Mo?”

– Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

As well as a ton of talent, energy and athleticism, Frimpong also gives Arne Slot options. He now has an overlapping wingback, a right midfielder for fast transitions, and another potential dangerman on the right wing. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 30, 2025

Bradley and Frimpong as the RB options. Strong that. — Carl (@Carl_M79) May 30, 2025

“We maybe paying €130m for Wirtz but are atleast saving €30/40m in Frimpong! What a lad we are getting him like Robbo and Macca as steal”

– King MJ in the This is Anfield comments

Richard Hughes has just covered 1/3 of Frimpong's transfer fee by selling one month of Trent — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) May 30, 2025

Frimpong passed our no dickhead policy with flying colours pic.twitter.com/VNBucnEDHI — ? (@sbzcomps) May 30, 2025

Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool. Great signing to replace Trent. Very attacking right wing-back. 22 goals and 19 assists over the last three seasons at Leverkusen. His #FPL price will be very interesting…#LFC pic.twitter.com/XGRUXCmA6K — FPL River (@FPL_River) May 30, 2025

“£30 million is good business”

– Dylan Pecora on Facebook

Liverpool adding Frimpong to their squad & going for Wirtz means everything, they are doubling down . — MaziOlisa ??? (@nee_dles) May 30, 2025

While it will still be some time before we see Frimpong take to the pitch in a red shirt, Liverpool fans should be able to keep an eye on him as he plays for the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman’s side play Finland on June 7 before facing Malta in Groningen on June 10, though UK television coverage is still to be confirmed.