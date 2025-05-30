➔ SUPPORT US
2WW9XJ1 Amsterdam, Netherlands. 22nd Mar, 2024. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 22: Jeremie Frimpong of Netherlands applauds for the fans during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 22, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency) Credit: BSR Agency/Alamy Live News

Jeremie Frimpong signing shows Liverpool are “doubling down” in the transfer window

Jeremie Frimpong has been announced as a Liverpool player and supporters have been reacting with excitement at the 24-year-old’s potential to be a versatile option for Arne Slot.

Having agreed terms before the end of the Premier League season, Frimpong has finally been announced as a Liverpool player and will join officially on June 1.

The right-wing back arrives with Liverpool having triggered his release clause of £29.5 million, a fee many believe is a bargain for such a talented player.

While he is known as a right-back by trade, he is best suited to playing as a flying wing-back and could even feature in an advanced right-sided position for Liverpool as a potential backup for Mo Salah.

With Frimpong ready to take the next step in his career, having signed a five-year deal, supporters have been reacting to the Dutchman’s signature.

“Such an exciting player, I literally cannot wait to see him terrorise defenders. Imagine being a left back coming up against Salah and Frimpong! Wow!”
mattb in the This is Anfield comments

“Cracking signing! Covers all the right side. Welcome Frimpong”
Maybe Lloyd in the This is Anfield comments

“Looking at his stats and wow, what a player. Potential replacement for Mo?”
Jota The Slotter in the This is Anfield comments

“We maybe paying €130m for Wirtz but are atleast saving €30/40m in Frimpong! What a lad we are getting him like Robbo and Macca as steal”
King MJ in the This is Anfield comments

“£30 million is good business”
Dylan Pecora on Facebook

While it will still be some time before we see Frimpong take to the pitch in a red shirt, Liverpool fans should be able to keep an eye on him as he plays for the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman’s side play Finland on June 7 before facing Malta in Groningen on June 10, though UK television coverage is still to be confirmed.

