It has been an incredibly busy day of news with Jeremie Frimpong signing for Liverpool, a record bid going in for Florian Wirtz and Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Frimpong has finally been announced as a Liverpool player and will officially sign for the Reds on June 1 when the transfer window opens!

Liverpool triggered his £29.5 million release clause at Bayer Leverkusen and will pay the fee in three instalments over three years.

He arrives on a five-year contract and told LFC: “Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer.

“For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Alexander-Arnold‘s signature for Real Madrid has been officially confirmed, with Los Blancos paying Liverpool £8.4 million to sign him before the Club World Cup in June

The Reds have made a second bid for Wirtz worth £109m, according to the Athletic‘s David Ornstein – that’s at least £20m more than Liverpool’s previous record transfer!

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison is attracting interest from Wolves, Burnley and Sunderland – his current contract expires in 2026

The provisional trial date for Paul Doyle, who has been charged with seven offences having allegedly driven into Liverpool fans at the parade, has been set for November 24 – more details here

More from This Is Anfield

Following the conclusion of the season, Danny Gallagher has taken a look back and rated each of the players’ seasons. You should definitely concur with his assessment of Alexis Mac Allister below, but do you agree with the rest of his ratings?

“Every now and again a player joins your club and makes you think – ‘how did we ever function without this guy around?’ “Mac Allister has turned in a quite simply astounding season. We’d be here all day trying to amass the superlatives. Week in, week out he’s been the standard-setter, the metronome, the problem solver. “A midfielder who operates on such a high frequency that it’s not even slightly surprising that Lionel Messi adores having him in the national team.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bruno Fernandes “is giving serious consideration” to leaving Man United for Al-Hilal, reports BBC Sport – their demise lovely to watch

Chelsea have triggered the £30m release clause in Liam Delap’s contract and look set to sign the Ipswich forward (Guardian)

Man City are in negotiations with AC Milan over a deal for Tijjani Reijnders – he would cost nearly £59m! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool triumphed over Roma on penalties in the European Cup final, on this day in 1984.

What made the victory even more memorable, though, was the fact Liverpool managed it at the Romans’ home ground, the Stadio Olimpico.

Facing a hostile crowd, the Reds stood up to the test, Alan Kennedy scoring the winning penalty after a tense 1-1 draw.