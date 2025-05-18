Jeremie Frimpong will touch down in England on Sunday before undergoing his medical on Monday after reaching an agreement with Liverpool over the terms of a summer transfer.

News late on Saturday brought the update many had expected, with terms agreed over a five-year deal that will see Frimpong swap Bayer Leverkusen for Anfield.

The Reds are to formally trigger his £30 million release clause, and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele has since reported that the 24-year-old will arrive in the country on Sunday before his medical on Monday, the same day Arne Slot‘s side face Brighton.

It is believed he has agreed five-year deal which This Is Anfield understands will see Frimpong earn in the region of £100,000 per week.

The Dutchman was an unused substitute in Bayer Leverkusen’s final game of the season on Saturday, with no risks taken to jeopardise his move to Liverpool.

With no issues expected during the medical, the club will have secured their first signing of the summer before the season has even concluded.

It remains to be seen when Liverpool will make an official announcement, but they made sure to cement Conor Bradley‘s status in the side by confirming his new long-term contract on Saturday.

Slot’s side travel to Brighton on Monday evening before hosting FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on the final day next Sunday, and it will not be a surprise to see Frimpong in the crowd on the day the club lift the Premier League trophy.

The Reds are moving on quickly from Trent Alexander-Arnold and supporters will welcome the shift in focus to the future after an unwanted sideshow against Arsenal.

In other news, the club are reportedly “planning to submit” an offer for Florian Wirtz after registering their interest to rival Bayern Munich for the playmaker’s signature.