Liverpool may be pushing forward with a £30 million deal for Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, with reports claiming talks are now advanced.

Frimpong has emerged as a strong possibility for the Reds as they weigh up a new addition on their right-hand side ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s exit.

While not an orthodox right-back the Dutchman would be able to play in a number of positions on that flank within Arne Slot‘s system.

And with versatility at a premium as Liverpool consider moves for the summer, various reports have now claimed the club are in advanced talks with both Frimpong and his current club.

German publication kicker report that the 24-year-old is “on the verge of a move to Liverpool” and talks are “close to a successful conclusion.”

“At best, only a few final details remain to be clarified, if at all,” their report reads, with Frimpong expected to sign a five-year contract to 2030.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote on X on Monday evening that the Reds are “seriously pursuing” Frimpong and have conducted “detailed analysis” on what he would offer.

This comes as he is “planning to move this summer” and available for around £30 million due to a release clause in his contract at Leverkusen.

Fabrizio Romano has followed up Plettenberg’s report with a similar line on Tuesday morning, claiming that Liverpool are “advancing in talks” to sign the player and have “approached” Leverkusen to discuss terms.

In an update on X, the transfer journalist explained that this was to determine the payment structure around Frimpong’s release clause amid suggestions it could be paid in four instalments of £7.5 million.

He adds: “Talks are also underway on the player’s side with Frimpong keen on joining Liverpool.”

• READ: Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool: Why transfer makes sense for many reasons

There remains a skepticism among some sources on Merseyside about whether there is genuine interest in Leverkusen’s No. 30, with Liverpool journalist David Lynch telling Anfield Index that he is doubtful over a deal.

That comes with a clear sense that a transfer is being pushed from the player’s side, with it evident Frimpong has resolved to leave Leverkusen along with Xabi Alonso.

However, he has also been mentioned as a possible signing by a number of other local journalists including the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter.

It appears to be a story gathering pace and if these latest reports are to be believed it would be no surprise if a deal was wrapped up fairly quickly.

Despite having not played as a natural right-back for a number of seasons, Frimpong would tick a lot of boxes for Liverpool, able to cover for and compete with both Conor Bradley and Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

Eligible as a homegrown player and fluent in English after nine years at Man City, he would bring vast experience from the Bundesliga, the Champions League and as a teammate of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo with the Netherlands.

His availability for as low as £30 million would be appealing to Liverpool, who will be looking to complete a number of deals early in the summer as part of a revamp of Slot’s squad.