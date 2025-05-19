Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer to Liverpool is nearing completion, with a medical set to be completed on Monday and his likely squad number coming to light.

While the Liverpool squad are in Brighton for their final away match of the season, plenty is still happening on Merseyside as Frimpong completes his medical.

Sunday evening saw him undergo his first tests, with the Dutch international now set to finish his medical and sign a contract on Monday, according to various journalists including Fabrizio Romano.

Though he won’t officially become a Liverpool player until June 1, when the transfer window opens, the right-sided player should be announced as a Red in the coming days.

It is believed Frimpong has agreed five-year deal which This Is Anfield understands will see him earn in the region of £100,000 per week.

He will cost the club about £29.5 million, Liverpool having activated the 24-year-old’s release clause at Bayer Leverkusen where he has played since 2021.

He arrived at Leverkusen from Celtic for £11.5m in January 2021, and the Scottish champions have a sell-on clause which could be worth about £5m, according to Sky Sports.

It is expected that Frimpong will wear the No. 30 shirt at Liverpool, a number he has sported since the 2019/20 campaign, when he switched from No. 71 at Celtic.

The No. 30 has been vacant at Liverpool since the departure of Suso, who joined AC Milan permanently in 2014 after making just 21 appearances for the Reds.

Should Frimpong choose to take a new shirt other than No. 30, No. 6, 13, 15 and Jamie Carragher’s old No. 23 are all available. Also free is No. 12, the shirt he wears for the Netherlands.

Transfer for Milos Kerkez also advancing

The Premier League season isn’t even over but Liverpool are moving quickly in the transfer market.

With the signing of Frimpong almost secured, the Reds have seemingly now turned their attention to the left-back position with Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are in contact with Bournemouth and talks are advancing between the clubs, reported journalist Nico Schira and later Fabrizio Romano.

The former added that the 21-year-old’s contract would last until 2030, when Kerkez would be 26 years old.

Unlike with Frimpong, Kerkez doesn’t have a release clause so Liverpool and Bournemouth will need to come to an agreement over the fee – the asking price is reported to be about £45 million.