Liverpool moved quickly to trigger Jeremie Frimpong’s release clause at Bayer Leverkusen and his highlight reel makes for entertaining viewing for supporters.

The Dutchman had been linked with the Reds for several months but there were serious questions over his suitability at right-back, such is his proclivity for attacking.

But the 24-year-old’s versatility on the right flank will be one of the traits that Arne Slot will value, not to mention his ability to have an influence on the scoresheet.

In 190 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, who he helped go unbeaten in their 2023/24 title-winning season, Frimpong has 30 goals and 44 assists playing predominantly as a right wing-back.

He is an exciting young talent with plenty of experience, having also played 12 times for the Netherlands, and his Bundesliga career highlight reel offers a look at what Liverpool can expect:

From breaking on the counter-attack to speedy runs into the opposition’s box, there is no shortage of excitement when it comes to Frimpong on the ball.

The 24-year-old, though, still sees himself as a right-back, telling Rising Ballers: “You see all the positions, I play the same regardless.

“I’m a right-back, started off as a right-back but when I play right-back, I like to attack.

“Even when I play right wing, I play the same. My style hasn’t changed, I still attack but I’m still a right-back.”

He is certainly a front-footed player who has no issue running up and down the wing or creating a run on the overlap, work-rate that is non-negotiable under Slot.

Liverpool moved on swiftly from Trent Alexander-Arnold and in Frimpong they will have a different player profile, but crucially they have replaced one homegrown player with another.