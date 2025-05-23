Jordan Henderson is expected to leave Ajax after their Eredivisie title collapse, but few would have predicted a move into coaching alongside Steven Gerrard.

Henderson reportedly came close to swapping Ajax for Monaco in January only for a proposed move to fall through and the former Liverpool captain to hit back at journalists.

“I think it’s bang out of order,” he vented after claims he refused to play in order to force through a move. “Ninety-nine percent was nonsense.”

The transfer was in the works though, and with Ajax still facing financial issues they are likely to part ways with their captain after a season that saw them fumble the Eredivisie title in the final week.

According to talkSPORT, Henderson’s next opportunity could come in Scotland with a surprise switch to join Gerrard’s coaching staff at Rangers.

Gerrard is widely tipped to be returning to the Ibrox dugout this summer and presenter Jim White reported that he would be supported by Steven Davis as assistant and Henderson as player-coach.

That would mean the midfielder splitting his duties between assisting Gerrard as manager and likely serving as his captain on the pitch.

Whether there is truth to these claims remains to be seen but it certainly feasible given Henderson will turn 35 this summer and his trajectory is likely heading towards coaching.

He made 45 appearances for Ajax this season in all competitions, starting 36 of those and acting as captain for the majority, but he would be prime candidate for a sale as he is understood to be their highest earner.

It certainly seems a matter of time before Gerrard rejoins Rangers and appointing Henderson to his staff would allow his former teammate a route back to the UK.

Gerrard was Henderson’s captain for four seasons after the latter’s move to Liverpool in 2011, sharing the pitch together on 142 occasions before the former departed for LA Galaxy in 2015.

His exit saw him hand the armband to Henderson on a permanent basis, and the Reds went on to win seven trophies with him as captain – including the Premier League and Champions League – before a controversial transfer to Saudi Arabia.

That saw him play for Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, though Henderson quickly realised his mistake in heading to the Middle East and swiftly pushed for a move to Ajax.

There is clearly a strong relationship between the pair and it is feasible that Gerrard would seek to reunite with his former teammate and player again – this time as an assistant.