The arrival of Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool could reportedly make it increasingly “difficult” for Ben Doak to have a future at the club.

Doak joined Middlesbrough on loan last summer, in order to aid his development, enjoying a successful season at the Riverside Stadium.

The Scot bagged 10 goal involvements in the Championship – three goals and seven assists – prior to injury ending his campaign prematurely in late January.

Doak will return to Liverpool at the end of the season, looking to prove his worth, but speaking on ‘Walk On’ podcast, The Athletic’s James Pearce admitted Frimpong’s arrival may not be good news for the winger.

“The awkward thing for [Ben Doak] in terms of his Liverpool prospects is with Salah signing a new contract and if Frimpong comes in, there’s a possibility of playing him further up the pitch at times,” Pearce said.

“So, where’s Doak going to fit in?

“It’s difficult at the minute to see the pathway for him.”

Time for Doak to leave Liverpool?

Liverpool have a big decision to make with Doak this summer, with the 19-year-old such an exciting talent with a high ceiling.

The Scotland international has all the ingredients to mature into a top player, not least his blistering pace and improving end product, but is he good enough for the Reds?

Doak will know that Mohamed Salah is an almost-impossible man to oust from Liverpool’s team, while the signing of Frimpong is a further blow, should the Dutchman be used as a winger at times.

Federico Chiesa could also stay beyond the summer – that remains to be seen – so the teenager may be tempted by a fresh challenge.

There has been plenty of reported interest in Doak, with Crystal Palance and Ipswich reportedly having respective £15 million and £16 million offers rejected back in January.

Ultimately, it is up to the likes of Richard Hughes and Arne Slot to weigh up whether he should be retained this summer.

Liverpool could earn a healthy fee for Doak, but on the flip side, selling him at this point in his career would still be a risk, given his potential.