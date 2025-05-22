Julian Alvarez could be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid this summer according to one Spanish source, with Liverpool already known to have held an interest.

Alvarez is considered one of the best strikers potentially on the market this summer, and with Liverpool needing a new No. 9 they are understandably linked.

With Darwin Nunez set to be sold and Luis Diaz attracting interest from Barcelona, a deal for Alvarez is seen as the ideal move as Arne Slot revamps his attack.

Journalist Matias Palacios, speaking to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV on Thursday, has now claimed that Atletico could sell their Argentina international with Liverpool among the clubs considering a move.

The reporter claims that Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested and meetings over a transfer could begin next week.

Crucially, it is put forward that Atletico would be willing to sell Alvarez if they receive an offer above the €95 million (£80.1m) they paid to sign him from Man City last summer.

That should not be prohibitive to Liverpool, who are able to spend heavily this summer and are clearly prepared to do so, as their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, who Bayer Leverkusen value at €150 million (£126.5m), shows.

Reports via El Chiringuito TV should be taken with a pinch of salt but it is certainly interesting in light of comments from Alvarez’s representative earlier this year.

The 25-year-old’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, told winwin in March: “I confirm that Liverpool was interested in Julian last summer.

“As for the future, this is not the right time to talk about it, as Julian is competing in important tournaments and is fully focused on them.”

Atletico linked with Nunez

Atletico will play their final game in LaLiga away to Girona on Sunday but are also taking part in the Club World Cup this summer, meeting Paris Saint-Germain, Seattle Sounders and Botafogo in the group stage in June.

A 10-day transfer window will open before the tournament on June 1, allowing all clubs including those not participating to sign and sell players early.

With Atletico said to be interested in Nunez – Mundo Deportivo claiming on Thursday that there is “serious momentum” behind a possible move for the Uruguayan – there could be potential for movement between both clubs.

Saudi side Al-Hilal also hold an interest in Nunez and are set to take part in the Club World Cup, which could only accelerate the situation if Liverpool were to push for Alvarez.