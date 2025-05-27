Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish watched Liverpool’s trophy parade together, and were among those to send messages to those affected by the events after.

Klopp and Dalglish stood next to each other as they watched the crowds gather on the Strand, waving to supporters in a video shared by Paul Dalglish on Instagram.

The pair, who were joined by comedian and fan John Bishop, then took in the incredible scenes as Arne Slot and his players paraded the Premier League trophy over the final leg of their parade.

• READ: Liverpool unites as a city after horror scenes and travel chaos

But soon after, a car ploughed through crowds gathered on Water Street, leaving 27 needing hospital treatment and at least two seriously injured.

A 53-year-old white male from the Liverpool area was detained and police are investigating the incident, including how a car was able to drive into an area pedestrianised for the event.

Dalglish was among those to post a message of support shortly after, writing on X: “Shocked, horrified and deeply saddened about what happened at the end of the parade today.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been impacted by today’s tragic event.

“Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

Klopp posted a message of his own on Instagram on Tuesday morning, writing: “My family and I are shocked and devastated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Our CEO Billy Hogan has issued a message following the incident that occurred on Water Street during Monday’s trophy parade in the city. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 27, 2025

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan provided an update from the club on Tuesday, condemning the “appalling incident” and thanking emergency services and members of the public for their help in treating those injured.

“On behalf of all of us here at Liverpool Football Club, I would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts to all those who’ve been affected by this appalling incident on Water Street yesterday evening,” Hogan said.

“This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue – who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.

“Thank you.”