Jurgen Klopp was back at the AXA Training Centre on the eve of Liverpool lifting the Premier League title, with the German returning more than a year after his final training session.

Few would have imagined that a year after Klopp’s departure the club would be celebrating a league title under a manager in his first season at Anfield, but it is Liverpool’s reality.

Arne Slot has forged his own path instead of standing in the shadow of Klopp’s, never shy to lavish praise on what was left behind or be intimidated by the German’s presence.

And on Saturday, Klopp made his return to the AXA Training Centre 373 days after he oversaw his final training session as Liverpool manager.

Documenting the moment he set off towards Kirkby on Instagram, Klopp said: “Wow, time is flying! 373 days after my last training session and I will be back at the training ground.

“Wow, it’s amazing. I got invited by Arne and now I have the opportunity to say, no, to congratulate everybody properly.

“It will be great seeing a lot of people for the first time since 373 days, and Arne for the first time!

“Can’t wait, it will be great. It’s a cool day!”

The club’s channels have been quiet on Klopp’s return, but expect to see plenty of him on Sunday as cameras will no doubt find him in the crowd at Anfield on what is a very special day.

Throughout the season the 57-year-old has had invitations to come to games or the training ground but did not accept until this weekend, when the Reds lift the Premier League title.

On Friday evening, Klopp attended the LFC Foundation Gala Ball and took part in a Q&A session, he is also expected to remain in the city to watch Monday’s trophy parade.