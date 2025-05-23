Jurgen Klopp is back in Liverpool, attending the LFC Foundation Gala Ball on Friday evening, and it has been revealed he made an incredible donation.

Klopp returns for the first time since leaving the club last May, combining his duties as an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation with attending Sunday’s final game of the season.

And it has been revealed that Klopp did not simply wish to be a ‘name on the door’ and to ensure his role as ambassador, confirmed after his exit, involved duties.

The German also has made an incredible donation of €100,000 (£83.9k) to the Foundation.

Matt Parish, chief executive of the LFC Foundation, told This Is Anfield: “Before he left we were speaking to him about the ambassador role and that he wanted to do something.

“Then we did an event (An evening with Jurgen Klopp) with him towards the end of last season and he announced live that he was going to do it at this event.

“And then we left him alone for a couple of months and then we were speaking to him, first thing he said was he doesn’t want his name on the door, ‘I want to do stuff for you, I do want to come back and see games but I want to come back with another purpose as well’.

“He was also conscious he didn’t want to come back too early, so it worked well for us. We were initially planning it slightly earlier in the season, and then he said to do it and made a donation of €100,000 himself – it’s massive.

“We have used some of it already for food support during the school holidays and then will use the rest for something similar. He was passionate about that area of work when he was here, so we thought that was the right area to use it for.

“I spoke to him (this evening), classic Jurgen and he said ‘How are you?’ He was just chatting, he looks well and he said he’s playing a lot of sport and has a personal trainer.

“He looks super fit, super tanned and looks relaxed. He always had that connection with the city, he has a connection with people, doesn’t he? And that’s the thing, if you see him (this evening) he has a lot of time for everyone.”

It is a testament to Klopp’s character, and you can be certain he would have wanted to keep the donation a secret!

Klopp is the first-ever honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, reaffirming the commitment and support he showed throughout his time at the club.

Klopp will be at Anfield on Sunday

Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that Klopp will be in the stands for the final game against Crystal Palace and the much-awaited trophy lift.

“I’ve heard he’s there, yeah. Nice,” Slot told reporters.

“Proud, special, but I think proud sums [my emotions] up the most because after working here for a year now, I know even better how hard it is.

“That’s why I just said it’s the hardest trophy to win.”