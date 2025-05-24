Jurgen Klopp has been consistently linked to a return to management since leaving Liverpool, but he has called any future rumours linking him with a job as “bulls***!”

As early as this week the German was linked to taking over at Roma and succeeding Claudio Ranieri, a story that quickly built momentum before his agent Marc Kosicke shot the claims down.

It is certainly not the first time the 57-year-old has been linked with a return to management since leaving Liverpool, with links to Real Madrid and the England and Germany national teams also dismissed.

This time, though, it was Klopp himself who sought to rubbish any future reports linking him with a top job as he attended the LFC Foundation Gala Ball on Friday evening.

“I don’t miss the job, to be 100 percent honest,” Klopp started.

“Whatever you read in the newspapers for the next, at least, two to three years if there’s any football link to a coaching job you can be the first to say, ‘That’s bulls***!’

“I’m not going to Rome. I got messages in the morning, ‘Roma is a nice city’, and I thought, ‘Yeah? But I heard that before’.”

Pressed on the timeline of two to three years out of management, Klopp stressed: “The plan is forever. I’m not changing my mind now, now and now.

“What I’m doing now I really like. I create again a relationship with the people I work with and I want to build that, it’s cool.

“We kind of have a new life. It’s not three games a week, 12 press conferences and an interview every five minutes.

“Making a lineup is really difficult, telling this player he will not play, the doctor calls you and tells you he is injured, the doctor never calls and says, ‘By the way, just want to tell you they are all fit’.

“I don’t miss that, I had it long enough. I love the game, I still work in football and I do what I’m quite OK at and I want to do that and not just chasing the next thing.

“Maybe that grows in me, I don’t know. When I’m 70 and I say let’s go back, but I can’t see that.”

Well, there we have it. Although we all know the industry well enough to know that it will not stop those rumours!