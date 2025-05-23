Jurgen Klopp will be in attendance at Anfield for Liverpool’s final match of the season and Premier League title celebration, Arne Slot has confirmed.

Sunday marks a special day in Liverpool’s history as they lift the title in front of supporters for the first time for 35 years.

Of course, Klopp won the league in 2020 but this came during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning fans couldn’t watch Jordan Henderson lift the trophy in person.

Now, Slot has confirmed his predecessor, Klopp, will be at Anfield on Sunday, saying: “I’ve heard he’s there, yeah. Nice.

“Proud, special, but I think proud sums [my emotions] up the most, because after working here for a year now, I know even better how hard it is.

“That’s why I just said it’s the hardest trophy to win.”

Klopp will be back on Merseyside over the weekend and will attend the LFC Foundation’s Gala Ball at the Anglican Cathedral on Friday night.

He will be there in his official role as an honorary ambassador to the charity, with the evening being hosted by John Bishop and Sally Nugent.

While Klopp will certainly be captured by television cameras at Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, there have been no plans announced for him to be involved in the celebrations in an official capacity.

The German currently works as ‘head of global soccer’ at Red Bull, which involves overseeing football operations at their clubs, including RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg.

He remains connected to Liverpool, though, and his son, Marc Klopp, is set to help build a new padel complex at Liverpool Tennis Centre, reported the Liverpool Echo.

Padel FC, for whom Marc is a director, is the successful bidder for the new centre in Wavertree.

Who will hand the Premier League trophy to Virgil van Dijk?

Alan Hansen, who captained Liverpool between 1985 and 1990, will officially present the trophy after full-time in Sunday’s Premier League closer at Anfield.

The 69-year-old will be joined by community representatives Mark and Jo McVeigh from the Owen McVeigh Foundation, with the ceremony beginning soon after the final whistle.

Mark and Jo are set to carry the trophy pitchside and place it on a plinth before Hansen hands it over to Van Dijk, who will lift it first in his role as club captain.

Hansen’s involvement is significant as he remains the last Liverpool captain to lift the top-flight title in front of fans inside Anfield.