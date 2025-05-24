Sir Kenny Dalglish knows a thing or two about success and his message is clear, “when you win something, you are entitled to enjoy it!”

During his illustrious career at Liverpool, Dalglish won nine league titles, three European Cups, three FA Cups, four League Cups and one Super Cup as a player and manager combined.

He worked alongside legendary figures and quickly became one himself, and while he remembers Ronnie Moran’s timely reminder not to be complacent, he knows success is meant to be enjoyed.

This Is Anfield spoke to Dalglish ahead of the unveiling of the new Bill Shankly mural in West Derby, painted by Murwalls, and he underlined why success cannot be taken for granted.

“You’ve got to have some time to enjoy it! I think everybody should enjoy it, it is a fantastic achievement if you get any success,” he said.

“Ronnie [Moran] used to come in at the start of pre-season training and he used to bring a box in with medals in it.

“He said, ‘There’s a medal there and if you think you deserve it, take one’. But the focus then was on that season.

“By the way, when you win something you are entitled to enjoy it – but they never, ever allowed you to get complacent.”

Liverpool have certainly been enjoying their triumph with trips to Dubai for the players and Ibiza for Slot and his coaches, with more celebrations to come on Sunday and throughout the summer.

But the club are certainly eager to avoid any complacency, with their transfer plans a strong early indicator that one Premier League title under the Dutchman is not enough.

And while Slot’s early success at Liverpool has surprised many, it was not the case for Dalglish.

“There’s no surprise,” he said with a grin after being asked what the biggest surprise has been with Slot.

“He’s very relaxed, laidback, only signed a couple of players, so he’s done a fantastic job. He stepped in quietly and gone about it.

“Him and Jurgen are two different people, different personalities and beliefs in how the game should be played but, thankfully, for Liverpool hugely successful as well.”