With Milos Kerkez expected to join Liverpool in the near future and challenge for Andy Robertson‘s left-back spot, Kostas Tsimikas is attracting wider interest.

Kerkez is likely to swap Bournemouth for Liverpool in the coming days, as the two clubs work on a deal that is reportedly set to cost around £45 million to complete.

And with Robertson not understood to be considered for a transfer despite his ambiguous comments on the final day of the season, the Hungarian’s arrival will almost certainly push Tsimikas out.

Leeds are already known to be interested in a deal for Liverpool’s No. 21, while Nottingham Forest and Wolves have been linked in the past, and now the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reports on suitors from further afield.

In an update on YouTube the journalist claimed both Valencia and Lille are mulling over offers for Tsimikas, with a speculative price tag of £15 million.

Valencia have captain Jose Gaya and backup Jesus Vazquez as left-back options, but Gaya only played 53 percent of the available minutes for his side in 2024/25 due to injury issues and rotation.

Meanwhile, Lille will see Mitchel Bakker return to parent club Atalanta this summer and may look for genuine competition for Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Tsimikas was prominent throughout Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations after becoming the first Greek player ever to win the English top flight.

It came after a campaign in which he made 29 appearances in all competitions – the most he has ever managed since joining from Olympiakos in 2020.

But while the 29-year-old initially competed with Robertson for the first-choice role, order was later restored and Tsimikas is now likely to depart.

The Greece international deserves a regular starting place at a top-flight club, but the inconsistency in his game has made him too much of a gamble for Arne Slot.

That is certainly not aided by him being brought in and out of the side as a rotational option, though even when called upon for a stretch of appearances he has struggled to convince he merits taking over from Robertson.

Kerkez, who is clearly eager to join, is eight years younger and all being well could fill Liverpool’s left-back position for at least a decade.

With Liverpool in for a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings, it would be no surprise if a move for Tsimikas is wrapped up sooner rather than later.