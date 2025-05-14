Kostas Tsimikas is expected to be made available for transfer this summer and Liverpool are unlikely to be short of interest – including from the Premier League.

Tsimikas has been a regular option throughout Arne Slot‘s first season, but as the campaign has worn on normal order has been restored at left-back.

Andy Robertson has remained first choice and with a new addition likely in the upcoming transfer window, the Greek could be moved on.

Last month, reports from his native Greece claimed Tsimikas was attracting interest from at least three clubs from elsewhere in the Premier League.

And now the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reports that Leeds are among the sides “considering a move” for Liverpool’s No. 21, who has two years left on his contract.

This comes with Junior Firpo, their first-choice left-back who has scored four goals and 10 assists in 35 games this season, set to join Real Betis.

Leeds achieved promotion as winners of the Championship and will be looking to build a squad strong enough to not only stay up but compete in the Premier League next season.

While there is no indication a move is close it could be argued that joining Leeds would suit Tsimikas, who has not held a regular starting spot for five years since he left Olympiakos in 2020.

Given their reliance on Firpo’s creativity – with only Manor Soloman assisting more goals for Leeds in this season’s Championship – bringing in a player who consistently provides from the left-back will be crucial.

Per FBref, only Mohamed Salah (0.39) and Dominik Szoboszlai (0.24) have averaged more expected assists per 90 for Liverpool than Tsimikas (0.23) this term.

Liverpool are tracking a number of left-back options as they look to identify a long-term successor to Robertson, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez considered their leading candidate.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is another player who has been linked, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce emphasising on Wednesday that Kerkez is “not the only one” on their radar.

Leeds are also said to have Caoimhin Kelleher on their shortlist for the goalkeeping position, though Steele reports that he is “not their main target to upgrade on Illan Meslier at this stage.”

Kelleher has been told he is “too good not to be playing,” with his Republic of Ireland head coach urging him to leave Liverpool this summer.

Kelleher has been regularly involved for Liverpool in the past two seasons, both times making 20 or more appearances, but that has largely come due to injury to Alisson.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive from Valencia in the summer and Alisson due to remain as first choice, the pathway to a regular starting spot is blocked.

The expectation is that Kelleher, who will have a year left on his contract in July, will be sold at the end of the season.

And speaking to reporters last week, Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson explained his stance on a player who is “too good not to be playing.”