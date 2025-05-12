Trent Alexander-Arnold has unsurprisingly started the week in the headlines, with a new update on a potential early move to Real Madrid emerging.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The boos that greeted Alexander-Arnold’s introduction against Arsenal on Sunday were significant, as many Reds fans made their feelings known.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is almost certainly off to Madrid, but according to Sky Sports‘ Kaveh Solhekol, they have “still not made an offer” to sign him in time for the Club World Cup next month.

It has been claimed that the Champions League holders want Alexander-Arnold to play a part in the new 32-team tournament.

On Sunday’s evidence, the 26-year-old may be hoping to be at Madrid as soon as possible, in order to avoid more of the same treatment.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Luis Diaz is set for talks over a new contract with Liverpool and he has now confirmed his desire to stay for “however many years it takes.” Would you keep him?

A Darwin Nunez “bidding war” is expected this summer, with the Liverpool striker “happy to go to Saudi.” He needs to move on!

Virgil van Dijk says Alexander-Arnold “has to deal with” the boos, but admits he is “gutted” his teammate is leaving. It must be hard for the players

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha will play no part in the final games of this season after being called up to England’s U17s squad for the Euros in Albania.

More from This Is Anfield

Sam Millne, Pete Bolster and Paddy Allen have provided their thoughts on the Trent situation, bemoaning Arne Slot‘s decision to bring him on:

“It killed it completely. I knew there’d be boos but I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect how it would make me feel and I certainly didn’t expect how it would turn the crowd. “The energy just dropped. You could feel the tension and it wasn’t just aimed at him, it turned us on each other. Fans arguing, snapping, calling each other out. Some clapping him, others fuming, people shaking their heads – it was ugly. The unity that should define days like this just vanished. “For it to end like this, with bitterness, with division, with fans at odds, it was just miserable.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Madrid fans abused a debutant and confronted their players after the 4-3 defeat away to Barcelona on Sunday. Enjoy it there, Trent! (TIA)

Speaking of Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti will reportedly become Brazil’s new head coach on May 26, with Xabi Alonso expected to replace him (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has won the Swiss title at boyhood club Basel, doing it in style by scoring a nine-minute hat-trick. What a man! (TIA)

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim admits he should quit if his side take their awful Premier League form into next season. It’s hilarious that they’re 16th!

There’s Championship semi-final playoff action this evening, with Sheffield United hosting Bristol City. The Blades lead 3-0 from the first leg

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2001, Liverpool won the FA Cup after an unforgettable 2-1 win over Arsenal in the final in Cardiff.

Gerard Houllier’s Reds side were outplayed on a boiling-hot afternoon, going behind to a Freddie Ljungberg goal, before Michael Owen turned the game on its head.

2??4?? years ago today… FA Cup winners! ?? pic.twitter.com/jLvfjNTfpo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2025

The former Liverpool striker buried a ruthless finish to equalise, then scored a stunning late winner after a surging run on the counter-attack.

Owen’s Reds legacy has been tarnished for various reasons, but at that time, he was among Europe’s best players and effectively won the cup on his own.