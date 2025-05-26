Virgil van Dijk was among the pick of Liverpool’s players in the 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace, prior to him lifting the Premier League trophy.

The Reds finished their triumphant 2024/25 season with a point against the Eagles, but results haven’t mattered for weeks now!

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Alisson (7.2) who got Liverpool’s highest score, which perhaps says a lot about how the Reds played on the day.

The Brazilian made some important saves, but he was largely untested overall, with the Echo‘s Ian Doyle saying he was “rarely required.”

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.1) was second in the ratings in his final game for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old provided so much quality when he came on as a substitute, with GOAL’s Peter McVitie hailing his “dangerous passes and corners.”

Van Dijk (7.0) completed the top three Reds performers, before hoisting the Premier League trophy aloft.

The Liverpool captain made more clearances (seven) than any of his teammates, per FotMob, as a magnificent individual season reached its conclusion.

This wasn’t a day to overly focus on the worst players, but Conor Bradley (5.2) and Curtis Jones (5.2) scored lowest.

It’s now time for Liverpool to party again and enjoy the parade on Monday, before Slot and his players enjoy a well-earned holiday.

What a football team.