Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, with Ryan Gravenberch sent off but still among the champions’ best players on the day.

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League (38) | Anfield

May 25, 2025

Goals: Sarr 9′; Salah 84′

Sent off: Gravenberch 68′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7 (Man of the Match)

It has been another dominant season from Alisson and this was a typically reliable showing.

The Brazilian did nothing wrong all game and could do little about Ismaila Sarr’s goal, and he made a great stop to keep him out after the break.

Made a last-gasp save to earn Liverpool a point.

Conor Bradley – 6

Preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bradley had another chance to show Arne Slot he should be the first-choice right-back next season.

The Northern Irishman lost the ball for the opening goal by Sarr, but he did try and offer attacking purpose, linking with Mohamed Salah.

Replaced at half-time.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

This was a hit-and-miss showing by Konate, whose form has been exactly that throughout the latter weeks of the season.

The Frenchman produced some aggressive front-foot defending, winning the ball back impressively, but he was also loose in possession.

The positives outweighed the negatives.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

One roaring sprint back early on showed that Van Dijk still hasn’t lost any pace, with Liverpool’s captain strong overall.

He mopped up in his usual manner, putting out fires, but the Reds’ defence did look open, not least for Sarr’s goal.

This day was all about Van Dijk lifting the Premier League trophy, though – what an incredible honour for one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players.

Andy Robertson – 6

Robertson has arguably had his least impressive season in a Liverpool shirt, and he looked a little off the pace again here.

There were some searching crosses sent into the box, but his deteriorating speed was evident as Palace looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Further proof of why a superior left-back is now needed this summer, which isn’t to say Robertson can’t continue to be a good squad player.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

A drab opening 45 minutes saw many Liverpool players short of their best, but Gravenberch was his side’s best performer in that period.

The 23-year-old covered ground, broke up counter-attacks and was a class act in possession, showing why he has just been named the Premier League‘s Young Player of the Season.

Sent off in the second half after an unlucky slip not long after moving to centre-back, which was a sad end to a fantastic season.

Curtis Jones – 5

Jones has been patchy in recent weeks, not exactly staking a big claim to be a regular starter, and he was disappointing against Palace.

Too often, he was guilty of being ponderous in possession and not offering much attacking thrust, with the game passing him by.

More is consistently required from Jones if he is to become a genuinely elite option for Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

As has been the case all season, Szoboszlai’s work ethic could never be questioned.

That said, Liverpool’s No. 8 was lacking guile for large periods, going backwards on the ball and not always being strong enough in the tackle.

Mohamed Salah – 6

We all knew how desperate Salah was to break several records, and he played like someone who was forcing it badly.

He was wasteful before the interval, either failing to beat players or losing possession, but he did produce one great pass to Luis Diaz.

Salah then got his goal late in the day, sealing a draw for Liverpool and reaching a joint-record tally of 47 goal contributions in a Premier League season.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Gakpo hasn’t been the same player since returning from injury, and while some were moments of quality, he was below his best.

The winger was lively but arguably too predictable, cutting inside time and time again, before sending in crosses that were more hopeful than anything.

Got the assist for Salah’s equaliser, though, and kept trying.

Luis Diaz – 6

Diaz finished the season leading the line, as he has done amid the struggles of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

The Colombian was Liverpool’s most likely source of a goal before the interval, being brilliantly denied by Dean Henderson with one effort.

Faded and substituted with 20 minutes remaining.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Bradley, 46′) – 7

In his final Liverpool game, one stunning trademark pass should have led to an assist for Nunez.

There were other moments of class, too, and we will miss his quality despite a sour exit.

Darwin Nunez (on for Szoboszlai, 62′) – 5

Had to score after being sent clean through – time to go this summer!

Diogo Jota (on for Konate, 62′) – 5

Hit the post when the goal gaping. Not the player of old.

Wataru Endo (on for Diaz, 69′) – 7

Typically lively defensively with a man less – a real cult hero these days.

Harvey Elliott (on for Robertson, 85′) – 6

No time to make a real impression.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 7

For Slot, this was a crowning afternoon after a sensational first season as Liverpool’s head coach.

The 46-year-old will be aware that the Reds were again a shadow of the team they were when games mattered – better with 10 men, in fact – but he will have been thinking more about the post-match celebrations!

The pressure will be on Slot next season, with the Dutchman now having huge expectations on his shoulders, but he is more than good enough to deliver more success.

Jurgen Klopp was watching on – none of us would have predicted his successor doing this well in his maiden year!