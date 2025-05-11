Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Arsenal on Sunday, as Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold experienced contrasting afternoons!

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Premier League (36) | Anfield

May 11, 2025

Goals: Gakpo 20′, Diaz 21′; Martinelli 47′, Merino 70′

Sent off: Merino 79′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

While Liverpool’s players were producing brilliance further up the pitch, Alisson was as much of a spectator as the fans in the first half.

Barring one charged down clearance, he wasn’t involved at all before the break, but his second half was far busier.

Could do nothing about Gabriel Martinelli’s header and tipped Martin Odegaard’s shot onto the post before Mikel Merino scored.

Conor Bradley – 7 (Man of the Match)

Bradley got the nod over Alexander-Arnold and his name was being sung in the first minute after a crunching tackle.

The 21-year-old was a bundle of energy all afternoon, combining powerful running with quality on the ball.

Booked in the second half and not great for Arsenal‘s opener, but made a superbly-timed tackle on Martinelli when the Arsenal attacker was through.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Konate was a solid presence once again here, putting out fires and making a vital clearance on the line to deny William Saliba.

Martinelli ghosted between him and Virgil van Dijk to head home, though, which was disappointing.

His foul on Myles Lewis-Skelly robbed Andy Robertson of a last-gasp winner.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

This was classic Van Dijk in general – a performance of consummate ease by the world’s best centre-back.

His positional sense was immaculate, getting himself in the right area to clear danger, and he was typically classy in possession, too.

Worse after the break, like so many in red.

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson hasn’t always been at his best this season, but this was more like the player of old.

He seemed to relish his battle with the tricky Bukayo Saka and bagged his first Premier League assist of the season with a perfect cross to Cody Gakpo.

Missed a great chance in the dying minutes and then denied a winner.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

Back in midfield after being rested at Chelsea last weekend, Gravenberch was up-and-down, getting the better of Arsenal‘s middle men initially, but then fading.

One driving run after the interval led to the ball fizzing wide, but his influence waned as Arsenal mounted a comeback.

It has been a long season for him.

Curtis Jones – 6

Jones kept his place in the team, with Alexis Mac Allister only on the bench, and he was a mixed bag.

There was a lovely outside-of-the-foot pass to Mohamed Salah early on, while the fingertips of David Raya denied him at 2-0.

Was caught in possession inside his own area before the break, though, and needs to learn to get rid of the ball quicker.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Szoboszlai’s endless energy is what you’d associate with him most this season, and that was out in force at Anfield.

Liverpool’s No. 8 never stopped running, pressing the life out of Arsenal‘s defenders, and he assisted Luis Diaz for the second goal of the afternoon.

Not perfect, but played his part in his side’s victory.

Mohamed Salah – 6

Salah knew one assist would match Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s Premier League record of 19 in a season, and he should have had it when Diaz missed a sitter.

The Egyptian was excellent before half-time, playing one inch-perfect threaded pass in the lead-up to Diaz’s goal.

He became a more frustrated figure as the minutes passed, though, and a goal contribution evaded him.

Cody Gakpo – 6

Gakpo was a big miss when he was out through injury, and he got the ball rolling with a well-taken header.

He is just the second player in history to score in 10 consecutive starts at Anfield for Liverpool, after Salah from December 2017 to April 2018.

Gakpo was a threat with his direct style, but he was forced down blind alleys a couple of times.

Luis Diaz – 7

Diaz was preferred to Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez at centre forward and justified his start.

He had to score the aforementioned chance that Salah created, but tapped home his 17th goal of the season soon after.

Seemed to tire as the game went on, but another match where the positives outweighed the negatives.

Substitutes

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Jones, 66′) – 7

Brought control to the midfield that was much-needed.

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 66′) – 6

Didn’t do a lot and sloppily caught offside.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Bradley, 66′) – 5

It’s fair to say the reaction must have been hard for him – Arne Slot made an error bringing him on. Played Merino onside for the equaliser, curled a free-kick wide.

Diogo Jota (on for Diaz, 78′) – 6

Was too greedy in shooting when Szoboszlai was in a great position.

Harvey Elliott (on for Gravenberch, 83′) – 6

Missed the target and failed to make a big difference.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo

Arne Slot – 6

For Slot, this was a relatively stress-free day in terms of the result, as he got to absorb another party atmosphere at Anfield.

That is, until he decided to bring on a Real Madrid player and keep him fresh for the Club World Cup.

The introduction of Alexander-Arnold was misjudged and completely changed the atmosphere.