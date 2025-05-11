Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s fiery reception soured a party atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool dropped a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Arsenal on Sunday evening.

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Premier League (36) | Anfield

May 11, 2025

Goals

Gakpo 20′ (assist: Robertson)

Diaz 21′ (assist: Szoboszlai)

Martinelli 47′

Merino 70′

Red card: Merino 79′

Team News

Arne Slot was true to his word and left Alexander-Arnold on the bench following the announcement of his departure, with Conor Bradley one of six players brought in.

Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz also started, with Federico Chiesa left out of the squad.

Arsenal, meanwhile, made two changes from their Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the week, with Declan Rice missing from their squad and Jurrien Timber dropping out of the lineup.

First Half

With a party atmosphere from the start as a red-clad Anfield kept the celebrations going, Liverpool enjoyed a fitting start as they went 2-0 up around the 20-minute mark.

It came with two goals in the space of 87 seconds, first as Cody Gakpo made up for an earlier scuff to head home Robertson’s cross at the second time of asking.

That was Robertson’s first league assist of the season, serving as a reminder of his quality ahead of the arrival of a new left-back in the summer.

Arsenal handed over possession almost immediately after their restart and Liverpool duly cut them open again, this time with Mohamed Salah freeing Szoboszlai, whose square pass was tucked in by Diaz.

Diaz could have got another on the half-hour, but with Bradley matching his smart run with a perfect cutback the Colombian was thwarted by William Saliba’s block.

Liverpool suffocated their so-called rivals throughout a dominant first half, matching the energy inside the stadium.

Half-time: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Second Half

There were no changes at the break and to no surprise given how in control Liverpool were, but Arsenal were much-improved after the restart and brought it back to 2-1 within two minutes as Gabriel Martinelli nodded past Alisson.

The goal came from Bradley’s side and Arsenal continued to test the new first-choice right-back during a difficult period, with Slot having already acknowledged he was unlikely to last the full 90.

Trent Alexander-Arnold booed by thousands when sent on

Chants for Bradley and local hero Gerrard from the Kop

Boos with every touch – but stayed to applaud fans at full-time

A brilliant last-ditch challenge to deny Martinelli was Bradley’s last contribution and on came Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez on 65 minutes.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by thousands as he made his way onto the pitch, with the Kop sending a message with songs for Bradley and Steven Gerrard – and the jeers continued with his every touch.

The departing vice-captain then played Mikel Merino onside as the Spaniard levelled the scores by following up a Martin Odegaard shot palmed onto the post by Alisson.

Arsenal were down to 10 men for the final 10 minutes as Merino received a second yellow card after two stupid fouls, handing Liverpool the opportunity to claim a winner.

Unfortunately it did not come, with Robertson getting the ball in the back of the net in the last minute only to be ruled out for a foul – the game ending 2-2 after an eye-opening change of mood from the 65th minute on.

TIA Man of the Match: Conor Bradley

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 67′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch (Elliott 83′), Szoboszlai, Jones (Mac Allister 66′); Salah, Gakpo (Nunez 67′), Diaz (Jota 79′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo

Arsenal: Raya; White (Calafiori 78′), Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka (Zinchenko 88′), Martinelli, Trossard (Tierney 78′)

Subs not used: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling

Next match: Brighton (A) – Premier League – Monday, May 19, 8pm (BST)