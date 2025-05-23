Liverpool and Crystal Palace fans set for “greatest celebration of all time”

Liverpool’s season ends with a feel-good meeting with Crystal Palace at Anfield, with Eagles fans still on cloud nine after their FA Cup win.

The Reds’ triumphant Premier League campaign comes to an end on Sunday, with Arne Slot and his players lifting the trophy after the game.

Meanwhile, Palace head to Anfield fresh off the back of winning their first-ever FA Cup, so spirits will be high in both camps.

Ahead of what should be a memorable day, we spoke to Eagles supporter Robbie Scotcher (@RobbieScotcher) to hear all about Wembley last weekend, Liverpool’s title win and much more.

Just how special was last weekend?

It’s hard to describe.

It’s the one thing I always wanted for us. I wanted us to lift the FA Cup and I actually got to see it, and it was better than I thought it would be.

We have only been a regular in the Premier League for the past 12 years – prior to that, we were a yoyo club. In 2010, we were an hour away from liquidation.

I thought the day was a huge celebration of the club and what we’re about.

It was one of the best days of my life, and to be honest, I’ve still not come down from the clouds.

Does it immediately give Glasner legendary status? How good has he been?

Yes, Oliver Glasner and the whole squad will all get legendary status.

Glasner has given us a solid style of football, which although can be defensive, is great to watch.

He has improved players and improved Crystal Palace as a club.

Who have been Palace’s three best players?

It’s all about the system with Glasner, and although we have some magicians in the squad, that system is the key.

That said, you need a player like Daniel Munoz to make that system work. He is probably Palace’s Player of the Season.

Dean Henderson has shown real quality throughout, while the defence have been exceptional as a unit.

Eberechi Eze can be unplayable, and both him and Jean-Philippe Mateta have scored some huge goals. Ismaila Sarr has also really settled and his goals helped take us to Wembley.

I could keep going – in my opinion, it’s the best Palace side ever, in its best moment.

Daichi Kamada struggled through most of the season until the Brighton game, then he has grown in confidence since then.

He was a big player in the cup run and was a centre-back at one point in the final. He has had the biggest journey.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title-winning season?

Easy, wasn’t it?

Arne Slot has totally smashed it.

From the outside, it doesn’t seem like it was an easy season off the pitch, but Liverpool have been miles ahead of anyone else.

Total class.

If you could take one Liverpool player at Palace, who would it be and why?

You have many elite world-class footballers.

But I wouldn’t swap any of the players we have right now for anyone. I love them all.

What is your favourite and worst memory of any game against Liverpool?

They tie together. I was a paperboy and used to find out the results of the midweek games in the morning.

Liverpool 9-0 Crystal Palace in 1990 was a very hard shift. I had just moved and was the only Palace fan in a playground full of Liverpool and Man United fans.

It’s in the south, so glory hunters, the lot of them!

My dad made me wear my Palace scarf to school and I took a good ribbing, so when we beat you guys 4-3 in semi-final of the FA Cup to get to the final, it was all the sweeter.

That game for many is their greatest memory of Palace – the final was a 3-3 draw and we lost to United 1-0 in the replay – but this weekend just topped that.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where are the key battles?

Keeping the bar stocked and hoping the voice holds out until the final whistle!

Finally, what’s your prediction?

The greatest celebration of all time. I think it will be one big, loud, joyous party.

This season, football won.