Liverpool chairman Tom Werner believes owners Fenway Sports Group owe it to the club’s fans to build on their Premier League title win.

A second championship in five years, and the first to be lifted in front of supporters since 1990 due to Covid restrictions in 2020, was celebrated wildly inside and outside of Anfield following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot’s team had everything wrapped up a month ago and that has helped the club advance their transfer planning more rapidly, with a deal effectively done for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and talks continuing with the Bundesliga side over a club-record £125 million signing of forward Florian Wirtz.

The club are also looking for a new left-back, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez of interest, and possibly a striker and centre-half.

Asked if there was a busy summer ahead, Werner said: “It’s already busy.

“We go again. It never gets old, winning. We owe it to all of our supporters to bring back a team even better next season.”

Werner also paid tribute to the job Slot has done, having been given the unenviable task of taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s extraordinary. We obviously had high hopes for this season but he has been an extraordinary coach,” he added.

“I think there have been three coaches who have won the Premier League in their first season and Arne is one of them. He is just an extraordinary leader.

“He’s authentic, he’s not trying to be anyone else. The team was an extraordinarily good team but he brought the best out of them.”