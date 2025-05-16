Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel will continue his busy schedule with a role as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s backroom staff for the Brazil national team.

Taffarel has been with Liverpool for almost four years now, having arrived in late 2021 upon the recommendation of Alisson.

But the legendary coach has also held a role with the Brazil national team for much of that time – save a three-month break following the sacking of Tite in 2023 – flying out with the squad for international breaks and tournaments.

There were doubts over whether Taffarel would be retained after another shakeup of staff by the Brazilian Football Confederation this summer.

The 59-year-old has however now been confirmed to be working alongside new Brazil manager Ancelotti, whose work will begin at the end of the month when he leaves Real Madrid.

According to Globo Esporte, Ancelotti wanted “to have Brazilian professionals to help him on a day-to-day basis and in his knowledge of the national team.”

No coach has a more extensive knowledge of Brazil’s goalkeeping setup than Taffarel, having been part of the coaching staff since 2014.

His continued role will be positive news for Alisson, who has formed a strong bond with his coach, and no doubt Ancelotti will be planning to utilise Liverpool’s No. 1 as a regular starter.

Taffarel’s position with the Brazil national team will not impact on his day-to-day work with Liverpool, with a balance long having been struck.

He is not the Reds’ lead goalkeeping coach, with Fabian Otte brought in alongside Slot and a number of other staff members last summer – the German’s job title being head of first-team goalkeeper coaching.

Otte joined the club having previously been head of goalkeeping for the USA men’s national team, with it clearly not considered an option for the 34-year-old to hold a dual-role himself.

While he typically works with Alisson, Taffarel’s remit also includes the integration of academy goalkeepers, and he often remains on Merseyside when the first team travel for games to train those not involved on matchdays.

This only aids their progress in the event they are called upon for senior action, as was the case with Vitezslav Jaros earlier this season.