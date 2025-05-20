For the final game of the season when Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy, the home team coach will travel to Anfield stadium via a different route than normal.

On Sunday, May 25 the champions will welcome Crystal Palace with kickoff at 4pm, and Merseyside Police have made the decision, in consultation with the club, for the home team coach to be rerouted.

Welcoming the team is an important part of the pre-match atmosphere, but to do this safely, the road into the stadium must be kept clear.

The LFC team bus will now travel into the stadium from the direction of Arkles Lane arriving at approximately 2.30pm and then go via the Shankly Gates and past the Anfield Road stand into the stadium. The route will be barriered and clearly marked with police and steward support.

The decision has been made early to use an alternative route into the stadium for this match based on safety reasons, because everyone’s safety continues to be the number one priority on matchday.

The new plan means fans attending the match will have more space to make sure the team gets the champions’ welcome they deserve, without compromising safety.

Please note that the Fan Zone will be closed on Anfield Road for this match. There will be additional road closures in place, please check your travel plan to the stadium in advance.

LFC’s safety team and Merseyside Police officers will be coordinating the operation.

Please support the guidance from the police and stewards if asked to move to a safer position in order for the team bus to pass safely and arrive at the stadium in good time.