Liverpool have made contact with the agents of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, while a new centre-back link has emerged on Wednesday.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Following a series of reliable reports from sources in Germany earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has confirmed Liverpool’s contact with Leverkusen No. 10 Wirtz.

The Reds have “expressed an interest in signing him if he leaves and is keen on moving to England,” though it is “unclear whether Wirtz intends to depart the team or country he is playing in at present.”

Ornstein adds: “Should this emerge as a genuine possibility, the Premier League champions would be ready to explore a deal and that is why they are one of the clubs in touch with his camp about the situation.”

Wirtz’s price tag has been reported as €150 million (£126.5m), which would comfortably break Liverpool’s transfer record.

New centre-back on the radar

According to AS in Colombia, Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumi is a transfer target for Liverpool.

The Reds are among the clubs eyeing a move, as are Barcelona and Inter Milan, with the Colombian coming up against Arne Slot‘s side in the Champions League this season.

The left-footed Lucumi could add balance to Liverpool’s defence, and while he isn’t out of contract until 2026, he wants to leave Bologna this summer.

The 26-year-old has won 28 caps for Colombia – could Luis Diaz work his magic and entice his compatriot to Anfield?

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Jeremie Frimpong is seen as a likely signing for Liverpool this summer, but those within Leverkusen insist a deal isn’t close to happening. Party poopers!

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida as a Frimpong alternative. He played under Slot at Feyenoord!

Diaz is set to enter talks with Liverpool over a new deal soon, with reports in Colombia saying the winger wants a pay rise. Does he deserve one?

Caoimhin Kelleher is “too good” not to be playing for Liverpool, according to Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson. Is it the right time to leave?

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan, Jack Lusby and Sam Millne have been discussing who Liverpool’s next vice-captain should be, with Mohamed Salah an “obvious” option:

“He is looked up to by everyone at the club, especially the youngsters coming through, and there is no better role model than someone who loves Liverpool and keeps himself in the best shape to contribute to our success. “I wouldn’t have always said Mo was the obvious choice but having spent his prime years at Anfield, he’s evolved considerably and already takes on the duties of being a leader without the title. “Salah deserves the recognition and that he is not afraid to set the standards puts him above the rest. He won’t shirk the responsibilities and will speak up during the good, bad and ugly.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to be brought out of an induced coma after having surgery on a serious abdominal injury suffered for Nottingham Forest. Great news! (Guardian)

Man United are reportedly in pole position to complete the signing of Ipswich striker Liam Delap. He’s used to being in a relegation battle, in fairness! (Sky Sports)

Man City are said to have been given permission to speak to Wirtz about a summer move from Leverkusen, as they rival Liverpool for his signature (Sky Sports)

If you need your football fix this evening, Stockport host Leyton Orient in the second leg of their League One playoff semi-final (8pm BST). The first leg finished 2-2

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1977, Liverpool sealed back-to-back league titles, winning the First Division after a 0-0 draw at home to West Ham.

It was the 10th title in the Reds’ history and a first European Cup followed later that month, thanks to a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome.

Also on this day in 2022, Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in the FA Cup final after a goalless draw.

Kostas Tsimikas memorably scored the winning spot-kick, which remains the only time he has found the net for the Reds!